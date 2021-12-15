Cantabria Labs, balance sheet 2021 and innovation for its projects

Susana Rodríguez, CEO of Cantabria Labs, with the company’s Institutional Relations and Communication team.

takes stock of 2021 and addresses the objectives for next year. In an act in Madrid,, CEO of the company, has recognized that this year has been fraught with uncertainty but, nevertheless, the values ​​ofof the company have remained intact. For this reason, he wanted to congratulate all his management team because in 2021 “we have been more team than ever.”

Among the many achievements made this year, Rodríguez highlighted the launch of the Celebrate Innovation Awards to encourage organizations, researchers and entrepreneurs to seek transformative solutions to specific problems that help improve people’s health and quality of life. “There are many people with good ideas who can solve needs that are not yet covered,” said the directive in this regard.

Thus, he has insisted that Cantabria Labs has as a “priority” to open the doors to innovation. And, therefore, this initiative is open to any project and / or technology of photobiology, acne, dermatology, trichology and immunology that is innovative, sustainable and that, of course, can be carried out. This recognition has a cash prize of 150,000 euros distributed among the different categories and even the possibility of its development with the help of the pharmacist.

Another of the great milestones of this 2021 has been the collaboration of the tennis player Rafa Nadal as ambassador Of the brand. As explained by Rodríguez, the athlete has supported them in the melanoma prevention, one of the most common cancers today. At this point, he highlighted the campaigns carried out to warn of the importance of protecting oneself from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, as well as the product line Heliocare, specially designed for those who practice sports outdoors.

The La Concha factory, in operation from geothermal energy, produces more than 100 million products per year

Likewise, Rodríguez has mentioned his commitment to the environment referring to the new La Concha production and innovation center, in Santander, which has received an award for its management. “We are a company that wants a better planet. We are part of nature ”, stated the CEO. Thus, he has detailed that this factory has a geothermal system that generates energy thanks to the fact that the water from the nearest spring enters at 39 degrees. “With two different production areas, pharmaceutical and cosmetic, we have the latest technology in manufacturing and industry 4.0 to achieve the highest production standards ”, collects Cantabria Labs in its corporate dossier. In fact, he adds, this area of R + D + i It has enabled them to develop more than 100 million products a year.

Rodríguez has also made reference to the food supplement Immunoferon, which activates and strengthens the body’s defenses and contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system. “A good immune stage is essential to have a good state of health,” he emphasized. In addition, it has advanced the launch of a new skincare line (Joint Venture) in the United States under the collaboration of actress Sofía Vergara and the relevance that the world of pet health is taking. In this sense, it has stated that its Stangest they could be on sale at the pharmacy soon.

Challenges of Cantabria Labs for 2022

Cantabria Labs, has assured its CEO, is a company that grows every year. Today, their products can be found in more than 80 countries and it continues to close each year with positive net employment. Specifically in this 2021 it has had almost a thousand employees and has grown 24 percent over the previous year, reaching a turnover of around 238 million euros.

However, Rodríguez has recognized that next 2022 a great battle is expected: the global supply crisis, which will mean “an internal transformation,” he said. A challenge that he faces with positivism because, he said, “we work with a good team”.

Furthermore, in its bet on nutrition and alopecia, has announced that for next year it is planned to launch in Spain a new drug against this condition in which they have been working for more than seven years. “We have enough avenues of investigation,” he has advanced. Likewise, he stressed that at a general level they always participate in “the constant search for new technologies and ingredients that provide added value.”