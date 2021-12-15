Canelo Álvarez shows off his eccentric cat worth almost a thousand dollars

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez He is known for his great achievements in boxing. Last November became the first mexican and super middleweight fighter in unifying the titles of organizations such as the CMB, AMB, OMB Y FIB.

His achievements in the ring, have led him to be chosen as one of the 50 highest paid athletes in the world in the world, that is why he also tends to publicize his luxuries and eccentricities, such as his collection of luxury cars, his expensive clothes , but now he showed off his exotic pet.

Through his social networks, the ‘Canelo’ he presumed that he acquired a Persian cat, which according to specialized media has an approximate value of a thousand dollars, since they can range from 10 thousand to 24 thousand pesos.

Its price is due to the fact that 75% of pedigree cats are of this breed. They are characterized by having more fur, having a wide and round skull and also their weight, which ranges from two to six kilos. The new member of the family of Saul it is white.

This cat is not the only animal that the fighter from Guadalajara has, since he is also a lover of horses and on several occasions he has been seen riding those he owns.