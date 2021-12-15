Camila Cabello opening act for Coldplay in 2022

Through her Instagram account, the British band Coldplay announced that Camila Cabello will be part of the artists who will open the concerts of her world tour “Music of the Spheres World Tour”. According to the publication, the Cuban singer, HER and London Grammar will open for Coldplay’s sustainable tour.

The band also revealed that the “Don’t Go Yet” singer will only open concerts in Colombia, Peru and Chile, news that excites Latin American fans. As data, according to an Instagram story of Cabello, the young artist will accompany the band in September and October 2022. The dates confirmed by Cabello are as follows: September 17 at the El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá, Colombia.

Along the same lines, on September 20 Coldplay will perform together with Camilla Cabello at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru and on the 23rd of the same month they will be playing at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile. However, this is not the first time that Coldplay and Camila Cabello will share a stage, because at the Global Citizen Live 2021 event, the singers performed together the hit “Yellow”, alongside Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, former partner of Hair.

About the tour, according to Coldplay’s official site, their 2022 world tour will be as sustainable as possible. Well, one of their first commitments from the British will be to reduce their CO2 emissions by 50 percent and to achieve this they indicated that they will rely on the use of solar panels in stadiums and the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil for the group’s buses and trucks.

It is also important to add, your tour will start in San José, Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, due to the fact that this country has one of the highest renewable energy generation rates in the world. And to be in accordance with the Costa Rican statutes, the band’s concerts will use electricity from batteries powered by fans, solar and electrical energy from 100% renewable sources.

Coldplay tour sustainable 2022. “Music of The Spheres” sustainable tour of Coldplay in 2022. / Photo: Coldplay.

Coldplay’s plan to fulfill its sustainable tour consists of 12 points focused on reducing its carbon footprint. Lastly, the “My Universe” performers also reported that for every ticket sold on their tour, they commit to planting a tree.