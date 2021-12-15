Camila Cabello confirms partnership with Latin singer for her next album

Camila Cabello participated live in TikTok this Saturday, September 18, and shared some news about his upcoming album. The artist confirmed that the project will be called “Family”And revealed a special collaboration. The Argentine singer Maria Becerra It will be on one of the album tracks.

On social media, fans celebrated the choice of a Latina and female artist for Cabello’s new work, with no release date yet. On his first two albums, “Camila” Y “Romance“, The interpreter of”Havana”Did not collaborate with women.

Maria became known as a YouTuber and was nominated for the Kids Choice Awards. In August, the 21-year-old singer released her debut album, called “Animal”. The album includes partnerships with Becky G, Cazzu, and Tiago PZK. A rising name in reggaeton, he has also collaborated with J Balvin and Tini.

In other news related to Camila Cabello, what does the album have to do with it?Happier Than Ever” from Billie eilish with the next “Family” of Camila Cabello? In a recent interview with Hunger, the Cuban spoke about the matter. It has more to do with the feeling in the creation process. They both felt more comfortable and well resolved with their own personal problems, which allowed them to be more open and honest.

Camila Cabello explained that she didn’t have that feeling of “flow of consciousness“When he recorded his previous albums,” Camila “and” Romance “, as there was still a lot of”tension”. Now the game has changed and she manages to be more truthful and vulnerable.

“I saw a quote from Billie where she said, ‘I wasn’t scared, it wasn’t forced, there was no pressure, it was just great.’ And I feel the same about the process of this album to me“, He says.