by Chanel at MoMA

Penelope Cruz It is the history of Spanish and world cinema. And not only for being the first Spanish actress to receive an Oscar from the Academy or for breaking national and foreign borders and becoming one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. She is much more, she is an “artist of global importance” and has been recognized by the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), that on the night of this Tuesday organized an evening to honor her. And the Madrilenian arrived, saw, was natural, close and grateful -especially to Pedro Almodóvar- and broke the scene with a dreamy dress signed by Chanel.

The Madrilenian who left Alcobendas three decades ago as a teenager to first conquer Spain and then the world was the main face of the Film Benefit gala, which was full of celebrities including Rosalía, Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann, Rebecca Hall, Diane Kruger and Ricky Martin. The event, in addition to being a tribute, also aims to raise funds for the institution’s film department. That Penelope took over from George Clooney, honoree in 2020, says a lot about how relevant she is. By the way, Pedro Almodóvar received it ten years ago.

For the occasion, Pe was betting on Chanel, a firm of which she has been an ambassador since 2018 and that sponsors this gala, with a stunning scarlet red dress. It is a cocktail dress with a jewel neckline, with a short shawl-like cape on the shoulders with a large red bow on the chest. The design is made in an hourglass key, tighter in the abdomen area and with a skirt with volume and asymmetric hem raised in the front part, it creates a very flattering and attractive silhouette.

Getty

Getty

To complete the look, some open black sandals with some platform and a comfortable wide heel and ankle strap; And when it came to jewelry, the actress opted for gleaming diamond-encrusted earrings. Already in the “beauty” part, Penelope Cruz opted for a hairstyle with bangs that covers the forehead with several side locks.

JNI / Star Max

Penelope reviewed her career at the event, in her turn to speak she acknowledged that “I would not receive this tribute at MoMA if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors, who inspired, taught and turned me into an artist and in person. “And he especially remembered Pedro Almodóvar:” Thank you all, but especially Pedro who instructed me not to be afraid and trust myself. With him I continue to learn to act, about human behavior and about myself, “he confessed .

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io