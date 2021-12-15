Buying a car: five tips that Condusef offers before purchasing a loan

It is important to consider the monthly payment of the credit so that it is in accordance with your ability to pay. Photo: Getty Images / Illustrative

If you are one of the people who plan to buy a new car or even change it, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) gave a series of recommendations to choose the best option before acquiring a loan.

The Condusef indicates that, by take out a car loan, It is very important to compare the costs inherent to it, such as the down payment, the interest rate or the commissions that can be charged such as the opening, as well as the monthly payment of the credit so that it is according to your ability to pay.

Recommendations for buying a new car

The Condusef recommends that those interested take into account the following:

Before contracting a loan you must be sure that satisfy your needs and requirements Forever compare the term of the credit and the payment that you will make monthly If you compare different options to determine which is the one that suits you in terms of cost, you could save for the same amount of credit Ask what commissions can be charged, such as hiring or opening the loan Consider that the end of the year is when they usually exist promotions to buy a carIn that sense, it is not a bad idea to buy on those dates, you also have extra income, such as the Christmas bonus or the savings account

“It is recommended to verify how much the initial disbursement amounts to, since, in most cases, it considers the down payment, the commission for opening and there are cases where the institution may include some ratification expenses.” Condusef.

The Commission stresses that it is important to take into account the cost of auto insurance and whether it is financed, as well as identify if the credit you are going to take out includes life insurance in financing, or if it is required to be able to contract the product.