Britney Spears reveals the new member of her family (VIDEO)

Britney Spears revealed to new member of your family in a recent video shared on his social networks.

The American singer, Britney Spears, He has been in the public eye for several months, due to the legal situation he went through with his father.

However, nowadays she is the most free and secure in all her publications, with which she never misses the opportunity to dazzle her more than 37 million followers.

Britney Spears reveals that she has a new member in her family: “Is it a boy or a girl?

Recently Britney Spears revealed have a new member in your family, asking his fans to guess if it’s about a boy or a girl.

The legal battle you faced Britney Spears Against his father, Jamie Spears, he unleashed a host of divided opinions; because the case became the most controversial and mediatic.

However, it was a few months ago that ‘the princess of pop’ was announced as the winner, which generated great celebrations from her fans; in addition to thousands of congratulations from both his followers and other celebrities.

Since then, the actress has also been seen starting the new stage of her life, in which she undoubtedly looks the most radiant and candid.

Besides that you never miss the opportunity to post some photos or video with your partner, Sam Asghari, who would be involved this time.

It was during this December 14 that Britney Spears published an intriguing video, which undoubtedly surprised more than one.

In the recording we can see the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” from behind, wearing a fitted dress and her long blonde hair with waves.

But what is really striking is that it seems to be carrying what could be a baby in its arms, since it is only possible to perceive a bottle.

Also, as part of the caption, Britney Spears wrote: “New addition to the family 😲 guess if it’s a boy or a girl 🤗 🎀 Thanks again baby @samasghari! ”; plus he tagged his partner.

It is also important to remember that several weeks ago Britney Spears made it known to her fans that she wanted to convert again. in mom, which has generated that this recent video takes on even more weight.