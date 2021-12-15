Britney Spears goes for a baby, one more time

Oh, to see how he has become fond of Britney Spears (40) to send messages to the world from his Instagram account. However, this time, instead of throwing a new pullita to a member of his family (or Christina Aguilera, who also likes regulinchi), he has decided to leave all his fans dislocated by publishing a cryptic message about the “new member of the family”. ‘Trolleo’ or announcement that she is starting a family with her fiancé, Sam Asghari? Well, place your bets because explaining does not explain anything.

“New addition to the family 😲”, wrote the singer, who has just turned 40, in a video in which she is seen with her back to the camera as she makes the gesture of feeding a baby with a bottle in hand. “Guess if it’s a boy or a girl 🤗 🎀”. And he added: “thanks again @samasghari !!!!”

Her boyfriend also has not wanted us to doubt, since he has limited himself to commenting on the post with a chain of emojis: “😮😮😮😮😮.”

While some fans have already started to develop their theories that pop star and personal trainer are expecting a baby, Many others took the post as a joke, and there are even those who choose because they have adopted a new pet. “Aaaaall that she wants its another baby!” Wrote one fan, citing the singer’s version of the Ace of Base song “All That She Wants.”

“I think it’s a puppy! 😍”, one person commented, and another wrote “Kitten?”.

For many, this would only be one shows more of Britney’s sense of humor, which some of her followers have already dubbed “The Queen of Internet Trolling” or simply “Trollney”.

The truth is that, now that her guardianship has ended, she could have already got down to work and be trying to have another child with her fiancé, since until her freedom was issued, her father forced her to wear an IUD.

Britney, who is the mother of 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden, along with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, claimed that his father had forced him to put in an IUD as a form of birth control, so during the years that she has been under guardianship she has not been able to have children, although she actually wanted to “marry and have a baby” with Sam.