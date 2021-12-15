Black Adam wraps up his main shoot: Dwayne Johnson appreciates the team’s work

Black adam, one of the upcoming films of DC starring the always charismatic Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, He has finished his main shooting in Atlanta as the actor himself was recently advancing. And it does so by sharing a emotional video speech thanking the great work of the team responsible for making the production a reality, not without having a fun raffle among the members of the production.

Black Adam premieres in July 2022

Thus, and despite the fact that part of the team will continue working for a few more weeks on additional photography for the film, Black Adam closes his main shoot After three months of work, time that is usually usual for this type of superhero productions. Now a laborious post-production phase begins in which the director Jaume Collet-Serra and his team will edit the movie and add all the special effects.

“It is an honor and pride to say that it is the Black Adam official ending. I knew many years ago that the opportunity to do Black Adam would be a once-in-a-lifetime event. It has been a true honor for me to work side by side with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as Black Adam to life. It has been an event for posterity and, without a doubt, the hardest and most difficult work, both mentally and physically, of my entire career. It’s worth it. Each. Second. I love you all. Thank you all. And I’ll see you all at the end of the road, “writes Dwayne Johnson on his official Instagram account.

Let us remember that the distribution of Black adam presents names like Dwayne johnson as Black Adam, Aldis hodge like Hawkman, Noah centineo like Atom Smasher, Quintessa swindell like Cyclone, Pierce brosnan as Doctor Fate and Sarah shahi like Isis, among others. Its theatrical release is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

Source | Dwayne johnson