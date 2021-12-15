Billie Eilish reveals her tough battle against COVID-19 – El Financiero

In August past, the singer Billie Eilish caught COVID-19. The winner of seven Grammy awards said that the only reason he’s alive and recounting this difficult experience that overwhelmed her for about two months is because she was vaccinated.

“I want it to be clear that the reason I’m fine is the vaccine. I think that if they had not vaccinated me I would have died because I was really very bad“Said the interpreter of Bad guy, 19 years old, to the program The Howard Stern Show.

Although he confirmed that he still has some complications in his health picture such as episodes of cough, the young woman thanked that it was the drug that helped her to get rid of her situation. “When I say I was wrong, I mean rather that it felt horrible. Actually, in the COVID scheme it was not so bad, although when you are sick, you feel fucking bad”.

He also pointed out that his brother and collaborator, like his family, are doing well because they were also vaccinated. “The vaccine is amazing and it also saved Finneas from contracting it. It saved my parents and my friends from having it”.

On the verge of celebrating another year of life, who revealed to have been exposed to pornography since the age of eleven, did not have to be admitted or with oxygen in a hospital, but even so her condition worried her. “I have not died and I was not going to die, but that does not mean that I felt quite miserable in those almost two months. It was terrible and I still suffer from side effects”.

Previously, Billie showed his outrage against those who gathered and promoted parties in the middle of the pandemic that hit the world. “It is curious that I have not hugged my best friends for six months and you continue to have parties,” he said through his social networks. The hint coincided with the meetings of influencers like Jake Paul.