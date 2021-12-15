Billie Eilish revealed that she has been watching pornography since she was 11 years old: “It really destroyed my brain”

“It’s really hard meeting people when, you know, people are terrified of you or think you’re out of their league,” Eilish told Stern (Photo: REUTERS / Andrew Kelly)

The Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about addiction to viewing pornography, starting at the age of 11, and how it gave her nightmares and ruined her when she started dating.

Eilish, who will turn 20 on Saturday, spoke at The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio on Monday. “I think porn is a shame. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11 years old“Said the singer of Bad guy, and added that it helped her feel “cool.”

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn”, He added, and said that he suffered from nightmares because some of the content he saw was very violent Y abusive.

Eilish, who was homeschooled in Los Angeles and has seven Grammy Awards, is known for her often dark lyrics. In the ballad Male Fantasy from his second album Happier Than Ever, She sings about being home alone and being distracted by pornography while reminiscing about a broken relationship.

Billie Eilish, among the 100 most influential people of Time (Photo: REUTERS)

Few people can tackle the complicated like Eilish and Happier Than Ever is a fascinating look at the messy and famous life of a pop star, as personal as Taylor Swift but more self-deprecating and emotionally heartfelt. It is an ambitious and mature album of a young woman who activates the fire alarm while we all watch the flames.

Eilish said that now she’s mad at herself for thinking it was okay to watch so much porn. “The first few times that, you know, I had sex, I didn’t say no to things that weren’t good. It was because I thought that was what was supposed to attract me “, He said.

Eilish, who started her career wearing baggy clothes to keep people from commenting on her body, became the youngest person in history to win all four Grammy Awards most important in the same year when he took home the statuettes of new artist, album, record and song of the year in 2020. I was 18 years old.

Eilish said she did not feel well with the virus for two months and was still experiencing undisclosed side effects (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo)

The singer said that her fame had made it difficult for her to date. “It’s really hard meeting people when, you know, people are terrified of you or think you’re out of their league.”Eilish told Stern.

On the other hand, he also spoke of your experience with the coronavirus, and said that being vaccinated saved her life: “The vaccine is fucking amazing and it also saved [su hermano / colaborador musical] Finneas to contract it; saved my parents from getting it; saved my friends from having it. “

Eilish said she did not feel well with the virus for two months and was still experiencing side effects undisclosed. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I am fine”, He said. “I think that if they had not vaccinated me, I would have died, because it was wrong.”

Eilish will perform at the legendary Glastonbury next June, becoming the youngest solo artist to headline the British music festival. The songwriter performed on the festival’s “Other Stage” in 2019, the last time the musical event took place.

(With information from Reuters and AP)

Keep reading:

Billie Eilish publishes a photographic account of her 19 years of life along with an audiobook

“I’ve never felt wanted”: Billie Eilish, the young star who claims to be trapped in the character she created

Billie Eilish and the reinvention of pop stardom: all about the 18-year-old who makes music history