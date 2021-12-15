Betrayal of Inter and MLS? Chilean Alexis Sánchez would be about to join a former team

The forward would leave Italy to continue his career

With the official retirement of Sergio Kun Agüero from the ranks of FC Barcelona, ​​the Spanish team will have to look for a new striker to face the rest of the season in Europe, which is why a new rumor indicates that Alexis Sánchez would return to the Culé team.

This according to the Sport Diary, which indicates that there is “a very advanced and three-way agreement principle” that could see how Sánchez returns to Spain again to defend the Blaugrana shirt.

What’s more, Luuk de JongA footballer who has not fit into the system of the culé team, he could also change his scene. The Dutch forward is loaned to the Barça club by Sevilla, where he was the third center forward.

As a result, de Jong would arrive as a ‘bargaining chip’ at Inter Milan, Alexis’ current team. According Sport, “The interistas accept a transfer – to which Sevilla, the club that owns their rights, does not oppose – for which not only would the Dutchman end up in Calcio, but Alexis Sánchez would return to Barça.”

Let’s remember that the Chilean was a partner of the current Barcelona strategist, Xavi Hernández, and during his time between 2011 and 2014, he played 141 games and scored 46 goals as a ‘Culé’ player.

It will only be necessary to wait and see if the Chilean will return to Spanish soil, if he will continue his career at Inter Milan, current defending champion and leader in Serie A, or if he will go to Major League Soccer, a league that has tried to convince him since a while ago.