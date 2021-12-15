Bennifer: The reason Ben Affleck was hesitant to get back with Jennifer Lopez

The actor Ben affleckLittle by little, he has opened up to the media about his romance with Jennifer Lopez and the relationship he had with his ex-wife or his alcohol problems. The interpreter of ‘Batman’ confessed that during his marriage with the actress Jennifer garner He drank to tolerate their relationship, so he had to divorce to quit his addiction. And, he explained that before starting his courtship with JLo He felt insecurities about the harm he would do to his children.

Ben He spoke during one more episode of The Howard Stern, and admitted that he had doubts before rekindling his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, due to the intense interest in the couple.

Related news

Photo: AFP

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner couldn’t stand being in the same relationship

Also, talking about her marriage to Jennifer garnerThe 49-year-old actor told Howard that their relationship was so bad that: “They probably would have ended up in each other’s throats. And that he might still be drinking if they hadn’t finished. “

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he continued. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave for my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do? “And what I did was [me] I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, ”he explained.

“We had a marriage that didn’t work out. We tried because we had children. We didn’t want her to be the model of marriage for the children. We did our best. I knew she was a good mother and I hoped she would know that I was a good father. I had to sober up, and I admit it, “he added.

Photo: AFP

The most important thing for Ben Affleck are his children

Ben explained that being a public figure, the negative results of starting a new romance after his marriage could be catastrophic for his family and children. Affleck and Garner They share three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

‘My life affects them. His mom and I are celebrities. That is hard. It is a cross to carry, ” he told the radio host.

So give her a second chance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben had to think twice before jumping into love because of the repercussions his new relationship could have for his children,

“It sure crossed my mind. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it, ”he clarified.

Ben and jennifer They have been seen most in love throughout Hollywood, on one occasion they visited an amusement park in Los Angeles with their children. The relationship began as very serious, since, within a few weeks, both introduced their children.