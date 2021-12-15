Ben Affleck seems to confirm that he will stop being Batman after the Flash

Ben Affleck has had some very good years in the Hollywood industry as a recurring movie star, but it looks like things are about to change. Through a new interview with The Playlist, the 49-year-old star talks about his time in the movie business, stating that after the failure of The Last Duel – 86% at the box office, it will probably never have another release of the same type and will deliver its efforts to projects via streaming. His words suggest that after his appearance in The Flash he will not play the superhero of Gotham again, is this the end of Batman?

Affleck was cast as Bruce Wayne a few years ago to work on the Extended Universe by Warner Bros. Although several of the films in which he was present as the Wayne heir fell short of expectations, many fans of the character agreed that Ben presented a solid incarnation. He recently returned to movie theaters with The Last Duel, a film in which he worked as an actor and screenwriters, receiving good reviews but a very poor performance in terms of income.

In his encounter with The Playlist, Ben offers his perspective on the scope of the streaming world, noting that entertainment has been evolving and that the future is to watch movies and series from home:

It’s funny because I was talking to Paul the other day, Paul Thomas Anderson, I saw Licorice Pizza and it’s amazing, and we were watching a movie and he was like, ‘Yeah. At first, I heard about the movie. And then it was like I had heard all about this other wave. ‘ So I feel like there is a renaissance, and I think that’s because of streaming. You may have to adapt to changing times. I mean, this business has changed, right? You had vaudeville, silent movies, talkies, color. Then there was television. It continued to evolve and change.

Affleck mentions that with the pandemic and other details, streaming has become a fundamental part of daily life, offering consumers a good alternative of entertainment much cheaper than movie theaters, with a wide catalog that they can turn to or pause. at the time you want. The actor, producer, director and screenwriter already understands how audiences are handled in the 21st century and his intention is to join the wave.

Although it does not mention the DCEU, it does refer to The Last Owner like his last movie in theaters, it won’t be because he’s on the way to The Flash, which could become the final.

Television means something different. And once it happened with The Last Duel, I was like, ‘Well that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll ever have. Because I don’t want to make movies based on intellectual property, where you have this kind of built-in audience.

It seems that he no longer wants to know anything about DC and we will not be without his Batman forever, although it is something that everyone expected. The Flash has a premiere scheduled for November 4, 2022.

