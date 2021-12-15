Ben Affleck reveals what he learned from Robin Williams in Indomitable Mind

Next year, it will be 25 years of Indomitable mind, a film that brought together two budding actors (now two of Hollywood’s biggest stars) with an icon of comedy and the film industry. Those rookie actors were Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, also writers of the film, while that prestigious comedian was, of course, Robin williams.

In a recent interview with Jake’s takes, Affleck revealed what his experience was like working with Williams on that 1997 film. He spoke about his legacy and also noted how the late actor continues to be a role model for his career.

First of all, it should be noted that Ben affleck stars The Tender Bar, an upcoming drama to premiere on Prime Video, directed by George Clooney. There Affleck plays Charlie, a bar owner, who becomes a father figure to his little nephew JR Moehringer. The feature film follows this boy’s life as he grows up, under the tutelage of his uncle and other canteen patrons.

So, on the occasion of The Tender Bar, the channel Jake’s takes he chose to ask Ben Affleck about how Robin Williams acted as “Uncle Charlie” to him. In other words, what did he learn from the veteran actor during the production of Indomitable mind to grow as an actor and as a person.

He loved Robin. He was the first person I really knew who was famous, “he replied. “We had just finished writing this movie and it was an amazing thing to do. Then Robin Williams, who was probably the biggest star at the time, was in the movie. “

«[Williams] He did a lot for us, by believing in us and making that movie, and also by how warm and charming and kind and helpful he was. And I just thought, ‘Well, if this guy can do it, be nice to people, collaborate, work with people, care about them and listen to them, I certainly can.’

In Indomitable mind —Originally titled Good will hunting– The main character falls on Matt Damon, who plays Will, a young genius and self-taught (although problematic) who works as a janitor at a prestigious university. Affleck plays this character’s best friend, while Robin Williams is Dr. Sean Maguire, a psychologist tasked with helping Will find his way into life.

In the same way that Sean Maguire guided the protagonist’s footsteps, it seems that Williams – who died in 2014 – opened the picture for Affleck on how to perform in the world of acting, with kindness and kindness.

“He was someone really extraordinary, kind and loving and that for me is Robin’s legacy,” said the actor from League of Justice. That’s what his comedy was based on, a kind of basic goodness and humanity. I wish I had known him forever. I didn’t have that opportunity growing up, but when I met him, I was quite a young boy. I was 24 years old. It made a big impression on me and I was like, ‘Okay, this is how you do this. I’m going to spend my life trying to measure up to this example. ‘

Indomitable mind, from director Gus Van Sant, earned Robin Williams an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon won statuettes for Best Original Screenplay. The film is available through HBO Max Latin America.