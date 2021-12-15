Ben Affleck mocks George Clooney for rivalry for the sexiest man in the world: ‘He likes those things’

Ben Affleck has a perfectly good explanation for why George Clooney has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive more times than himself.

The two have long been considered the leading men of Hollywood, and both have been awarded the title: Affleck in 2002 and Clooney in 1997 and 2006.

The filmmakers recently collaborated on “The Tender Bar,” in which Clooney, 60, directed Affleck, 49, to a surprise Golden Globe nomination.

At the movie’s premiere on Monday, Affleck addressed his silly rivalry with his fellow star.

Ben Affleck joked about his rivalries with George Clooney for the titles of Batman and People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. (Photo by Frazer Harrison /.)

“Well, I passed a few times, obviously,” the star told People when asked why Clooney received the title more times. “George, he likes those things, and he wanted to keep doing it, and I felt like maybe one was enough.”

The two also face a second rivalry, as they both played the character of Batman on the big screen.

Affleck is the most recent star to take on the role, playing Bruce Wayne in several films, including “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Clooney, on the other hand, played the character only once in 1997’s “Batman & Robin.”

Ben Affleck and George Clooney won the Oscars together in 2013 when their film “Argo” was awarded Best Picture of the Year. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR /. Via.)

Yes, two Batman. Two people who have also been to People magazine, and that’s not a joke, “joked Affleck.

While Affleck’s caped crusader received generally favorable reviews, “Batman & Robin” is widely known as a terrible movie, despite an all-star cast that also included Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In a recent interview with Variety, Clooney’s wife, Amal, explained that she will not let her see the movie.

Clooney recently directed Affleck in “The Tender Bar.” The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via.)

“There are certain movies where I just say, ‘I want my wife to respect me a little bit,’ the actor explained, then noted that it would be ‘painful’ if his own children felt that the film ‘sucks’ too.

He also explained that, unlike Affleck and Michael Keaton, who also played Batman in the 1980s, he was not asked to return to the DC film franchise for “The Flash.”

“They didn’t ask me,” he revealed. “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes along.”