Ben Affleck defends Ridley Scott after ‘The Last Duel’ commercial failure

It seemed that the end of 2021 was going to mark a before and after in the director’s career Ridley Scott. Just a month apart, the filmmaker 4 times Oscar nominee premiere The last duel Y The Gucci house and the two, they have failed for very different reasons. While the crime story about the Italian firm’s family was somewhat maligned by critics, The last duel was drowning in the box office like a sounded economic failure. But What could have gone wrong in a film that featured such reputable names as Adam Driver, Matt Damon or Ben Affleck? Unable to answer that question, Scott blamed the new audience, which he disparagingly defined as “Millennials talking on their fucking cell phones”. Now, Affleck has defended the filmmaker after the criticism he has received.

The last duel it only made 10 million dollars collected in their first weekend in the United States, with a comfortable budget of 100 million. Many wonder what could have gone wrong, why this story in which both Affleck and Damon were involved to the point of signing the script, category in which both actors have an Oscar for The unstoppable Will Hunting. Yes OK, Scott doesn’t make many friends in his statements lately, the actor who plays Pierre D´Aleçon in the medieval film wanted to defend its director.

“I mean, let’s be honest Who has not wanted to say that at a press conference? Ridley is at a stage in his career where he obviously doesn’t care about concerns about what people think, “Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor wanted, in the same way, to reflect on how the film business was changing, arguing that now when the public wants to see a complicated drama, understand that they do not need to go to a movie theater because they prefer to be able to take the breaks they need, finishing it even the next day. Affleck already told The playlist that soon the experience in theaters would be so rare that people will flock to theaters to see the stories of 3 or 4 directors like Tarantino or Christopher Nolan.

Ben Affleck’s next movie, The tender bar, will be released in North American theaters on December 17. We will have to wait until January 2022 to be able to see it on Amazon Prime Video in our country.