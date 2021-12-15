Ben Affleck defends Ridley Scott after director’s controversial comments

Weeks ago, the epic tape The last duel —A box office failure — was the reason for reproaches and high-sounding words on the part of its director. However, Ben Affleck (who has a supporting role in that film) does not rule out that those comments by filmmaker Ridley Scott have been cited out of context. But regardless of that, the celebrated actor still has some theories as to why The last duel It did not attract enough audiences to theaters, despite the rave reviews it deserved.

To begin with, it happened in late November that Ridley Scott blamed the millennials for the terrible performance of The last duel box office. “I think it all comes down to what we have today, the audiences that grew up with these damn cell phones,” said the director in an interview with the podcast. Wtf (via). “The millennials they don’t want to be taught anything unless they are told on a mobile phone. “

Days later, the octogenarian filmmaker repeatedly told “fuck off” to a journalist who, seconds before, had described The last duel as a “more realistic” film compared to Scott’s other projects, such as Crusade (2005) and Robin Hood (2010).

Now, what is the opinion of someone who worked directly in The last duel, regarding those controversial comments? In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck claimed that he did not rule out that Ridley Scott’s words had been “Slightly misunderstood”. On the other hand, the actor took the opportunity to joke about it.

I mean, let’s be honest, who didn’t mean that? [‘vete a la mierda’] at a press conference? “, he said with a laugh. “Ridley is at a stage in his career where he obviously doesn’t care what people think [de él]».

But right away, Affleck got serious. While it does not directly point to millennials, the also director of Argo recognizes that changes are currently taking place in the audiovisual industry and in the preferences of the public that (among other things) lead to certain productions not working within the traditional model of exhibition. Such would have been the case The last duel, which despite its Certificate of Freshness on Rotten Tomatoes (86%) only grossed $ 30 million globally.

“The truth is that I have had films that did not work, that failed at the box office and that were not good. It is very easy to understand that and why it happened. If the movie sucks, people won’t want to see it, right? ”Affleck shared with The Hollywood Reporter. «[Pero] this movie, The last duel, I like very much. It is good. I saw her connect with the public and now it works fine in the streaming«.

And I add:

«One of the fundamental ways in which [el negocio del cine] is changing is that the people who want to see complicated, adult, non-IP dramas are the same people who say to themselves, ‘You know what? I don’t need to go to a movie theater because I’d like to take a break, go to the bathroom, or finish watching it tomorrow. ‘ Is that, along with the fact that you can look [la película] with good quality from home ».

Based on real events, The last duel (original title) narrates the antecedents of the last trial by combat that took place in France, at the end of the 14th century. In the pure style of Rashomon by Akira Kurosawa, three versions are exposed about an alleged crime of rape, committed against the wife of a gentleman. In addition to Ben Affleck, the film’s stellar cast is complemented by Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer.

