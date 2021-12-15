Ben Affleck admits he thought about his children before he got back with Jennifer Lopez

The second chapter of the love story of Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez is being slightly more discreet and bearable than the mediatic relationship in which they both embarked between 2002 and 2004: a courtship that led to a betrothal, but that ended up dissipating as a result of the intense public scrutiny that the two artists had to endure.

With more experience and maturity on their shoulders, the two Hollywood stars seem to be managing the interest of the press and public opinion better now than 20 years ago. However, and as is clear from his last interview, Ben Affleck has been especially careful when it comes to unleashing his love for Jennifer, to the point that now He confessed that he had to reflect long and hard on the idea of ​​returning or not with the singer in order to protect her three children.

Before taking the plunge and betting on reconciliation, the movie star wanted to make sure that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer garner, they welcomed their father’s new relationship and that they would not be negatively affected by the gossip that, sooner or later, would arise on account of this matter. “Look, the responsibility I have for my children is the most important of all, so I would not do anything that could be destructive or painful for them,” he said.

“That said, I am aware that my life will always affect them. The other day I took my son to school and he is the only one who has no problem talking about all this [en referencia a su condición de famoso]. She is nine years old and there are several older children at her school who recognize me. And my son looks at me and says: ‘Welcome to my life’ “, added Ben as he passed through the radio program of Howard Stern, on the station Sirius XM.

