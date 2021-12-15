Bella de la Vega revealed the amount of money she earns per month in Onlyfans

Bella de la Vega admitted that the ravages of the pandemic, the loss of the love of her life and other controversies led her to open her own Onlyfans account (Photo: Instagram / @ belladelavegaoficial)

In the month of June Bella de la Vega opened his account on the platform Onlyfans, where he has shared photos in lingerie with a monthly subscription of $ 20 and in an interview revealed the exact amount you get with your images.

In a series of questions and answers on the show First hand, the actress assured that she has always been a good entrepreneur. “I am a hard worker and I am always looking for where to get ahead, I studied administration and I have always been very good at being an entrepreneur, So I started with my Onlyfans page and I’m used to modeling, so I’m used to posing and projecting something ”.

“I really like money for gasoline, house expenses and the lingerie that I buy” he confessed to TvNotas (Photo: Instagram / @ belladelavegaoficial)

De la Vega assured that he has done well without the need to appear without clothes. “The truth has gone well for me, I’m very happy, but I don’t do things like some girls who make it very explicit, I am very to keep my composure, to be a person who has respect for myself and for those I love. I take it calmly but they are sexy photos and the fans have liked them ”.

The actress was questioned over speculation that he earned 80 thousand pesos with his photographs and assured that this amount is an average. “Approximately yes, because sometimes it is more and sometimes you have less and you send them a reminder to re-subscribe and you follow up ”.

Finally, the actress spoke of the criticism she receives for having her Onlyfans account. “My question is: why do they criticize? no? how it affects them or those who criticize how they help you to get ahead, then: What right do people feel. Nobody, the only thing that is easy is to criticize ”.

Bella de la Vega has looked for a partner through social networks (Photo: Instagram / @ Actressbelladelavega)

In another interview with the medium TvNotes He shared that he seeks to continue growing in the undertaking of offering exclusive content. “I want to have more followers in OnlyFans, I hope more people subscribe ”, because at the time he assured that the fame he obtained from having participated in Survivor Mexico allowed him to open his own channel.

Bella also spoke about her controversial search for a new romance, in which she established certain conditions, such as not having children, dedicating herself to the performing arts and being over 40 years old. “I want a man like José Ángel (her ex-husband), That he be attractive, that he preferably dedicate himself to the performing arts, because that is what I am passionate about and we would make a good match. I’m looking for an actor, producer or director ”, he shared for TVNotes.

In addition, he assured that he already has several prospects, but would not have a relationship with any of them. “I already have like three thousand candidates, but I’m not going to go with just anyone; If I want someone like José Ángel, the competition is very tough. I love a gentleman and I am very excited ”.

Bella said that the popularity she gained after participating in “Survivor México” helped her gain more subscribers to her Onlyfans profile (Photo: Instagram / @ actressbelladelavega)

Regarding the harsh criticism she received for barely having been mourning for five months, the artist considers that it is already enough time to rebuild her life. “Little by little I felt better in spirit, and one day I said to myself: ‘It is time to go see prospects.’ I want someone who loves me and whom I love; I want to share with someone so many good things that I have to give ”, He narrated, because he thinks that he is at a perfect age.

However, he did not rule out that José Ángel, with whom he was in a relationship when he died of pulmonary fibrosis at age 70, is still present in his life. “Yes, toI only mourned his departure; There are moments when I remember everything we lived through and I get nostalgic. I will always miss José Ángel, but life goes on”.

