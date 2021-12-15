Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, as two TV icons

In “Being The Ricardos” he takes everything he has learned and turns it into a sparkling and bittersweet story, due in large part to the complexity of the characters, especially that of Desi Arnaz, for whom Javier Bardem has already received a nomination for Golden Globe.

The film is directed by Aaron Sorkin, which also means a return of the great director to one of the subjects of his interest: the ins and outs of television.

Lucille Ball, the intrepid creator of the popular CBS comedy “I Love Lucy” and the iconic redhead of American television, hits the big screen with the film “Being the Ricardos”, where Nicole Kidman stars and shares the screen with Javier Bardem, who plays Desi Arnaz, Lucille Ball’s complicated husband and creative partner.

The film premiered on December 10 with a 72% approval rating according to the popular Rotten Tomatoes portal.

Of course, one of the main attractions of the film has to do with the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, which was very complex in real life and which the film explores in detail, according to Javier Bardem at a press conference for international media.

Still, the focus is really on Lucille Ball and her pioneering genius: “She was the director of her own show and studio in a time when women didn’t do this,” said Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. at the same press conference.

The actress assured that she had been very enthusiastic about the script for “Being The Ricardos” because over the course of a week it was possible to show through time ellipses both the complicated relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as well as the ability and strength of Ball to carry out the successful series ‘I love Lucy’.

Sounds like an Oscar nomination for Nicole Kidman.