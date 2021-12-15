Beat Mexico! Colombia leads searches on Vicente Fernández

Colombia became the country that has searched the most on Google for the late singer Vicente Fernández in the last seven days. In this ranking, it even ranks above Mexico, the country of origin of “Chente”.

The affection of Colombians for Fernández has been evidenced in searches related to the artist: they have searched for information related to the “King of the ranchera” and his great successes.

According to Google, Vicente Fernández has become the most consulted topic in the search engine in Colombia and in one of the 25 most popular terms on the platform worldwide in the last hours.