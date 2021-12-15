Beat Mexico! Colombia leads searches on Vicente Fernández
Colombia became the country that has searched the most on Google for the late singer Vicente Fernández in the last seven days. In this ranking, it even ranks above Mexico, the country of origin of “Chente”.
The affection of Colombians for Fernández has been evidenced in searches related to the artist: they have searched for information related to the “King of the ranchera” and his great successes.
According to Google, Vicente Fernández has become the most consulted topic in the search engine in Colombia and in one of the 25 most popular terms on the platform worldwide in the last hours.
The song “Here among us ”has grown more than 750% in searches, becoming the fastest growing musical hit among all the songs consulted on Google since December 12, when the news about the death of the artist was confirmed.
These are the songs by Vicente Fernández that have grown the most in number of searches since last Sunday on Google in Colombia:
Versus the most searched questions about Vicente Fernández on Google, since 2004, in Colombia, this is the list:
one- What are the names of Vicente Fernández’s children?
two- Is it true that Vicente Fernández died?
3- What is the name of Vicente Fernández’s wife?
4- How is Vicente Fernández doing?
5- When did Vicente Fernández die?
Finally, this is the ranking of Vicente Fernández’s most wanted songs in the country for 17 years:
one- The difference
two- Sorry
3- Forever
4- Here between us
5- My father
6- Divine women
7- This jealousy
8- The driver
9- The man who loved you the most
10- She is my pretty girl