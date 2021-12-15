BBVA Switzerland becomes the first traditional bank in Europe to offer ETH to its clients

Ethereum, the largest altcoin has a massive ecosystem of decentralized finance use cases with rapidly growing adoption. More institutional investors see the ether as a store of value. According to a Coinbase Report, a growing number of its institutional clients have taken positions in ether, the native currency of the Ethereum network, for its strong returns. Surprisingly, these customers mostly bought bitcoins in 2020.

ETH vs banks

The control that centralized financial firms have over the world’s population is diminishing. Ethereum, the largest platform for decentralized finance, is now worth more than all banks except JPMorgan Chase. Consider the table below: it provides the great growth of ETH and its ecosystem.

Although, here is the latest development that could give ETH the boost it needs. A slight push that could help ETH outperform JP Morgan Chase.

More adoption

One of the largest banks in Europe has announced that it is going to expand its offering of cryptocurrency trading services by adding Ethereum to its portfolio. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria or BBVA – Switzerland becomes the first traditional bank in Europe to incorporate Ether into its service. BBVA Switzerland’s private banking clients will be able to manage Bitcoin and Ethereum on their platform.

For context, at the beginning of June, BBVA (the second largest bank in Spain) began operating with Bitcoin for all private banking clients interested in crypto assets.

Fast forward now, BBVA Switzerland’s private banking clients will be able to manage Bitcoin and Ethereum on their platform. In addition, clients with a New Generation Account will be able to access BTC and ETH. Ethereum and Bitcoin are available on the BBVA app along with other traditional investments.

This institution has witnessed a substantial increase in the interest of its clients. Along the same lines, Alfonso Gómez, CEO of BBVA Switzerland stated:

“We decided to add ether to our ‘wallet’ of crypto assets because, together with Bitcoin, they are the protocols that arouse the most interest among investors, at the same time that they offer all the guarantees to comply with the regulation.”

The inclusion of ETH is somewhat justified here. As the greatest demand came from investors who want to diversify their portfolios. From individual clients and family offices to institutional investors.

BBVA Switzerland will also continue to expand its offer of digital assets in the coming months.

The official press release stated:

“With this innovative offer, BBVA has positioned itself as a leading bank in the adoption of blockchain technology, thus facilitating investment in this new digital world for its clients.”

The road ahead



BBVA is offering this new service in Switzerland as it has a very advanced blockchain ecosystem, with clear regulation and a high level of adoption of these digital assets. Its expansion to new countries or other types of clients will depend on whether the markets meet the appropriate conditions in terms of maturity, demand and regulation.

Overall, the market capitalization of digital currencies increased by almost 200% in 2021. It will not be a surprise to find more banking institutions joining this group.

This is a machine translation of our English version.