Balance of series 2021: a year of gloomy stories with some surprises that made up for so much darkness

After a 2020 in which TV and series were for many so much entertainment and lifesavers at a time when isolation became too heavy to bear, this year promised to present its own difficulties. With the production of series halted for many months or systematically interrupted and submerged in sanitary protocols that know nothing about that of “the show must continue”, the 2021 harvest would be at least irregular in volume and tentative in terms of its content and inclusion Discursive of the Coronavirus .

If the symbol for 2020 was Ted lasso and his irreducible optimism, the great unknown was what would be the banner of this year in which the teaching, among others, was that the pandemic would no longer be an emergency but a permanent state with different degrees of severity. And at this point in December, although no series prevailed with the forcefulness of the Apple TV + comedy, it is clear that in 2021 pessimism and the darkest corners of the human experience left their mark . From the tragedies of Mare of Easttown and the different variations on the duel of WandaVision, Dexter: New Blood Y 9 perfect strangers to the gloomy universes that presented The kingdom Y The Squid GameIf the series were a person, your friends would do well to care about your mood.

Surrendered at the foot of its own limitations and the demanding rhythm of streaming platforms -this year, those already installed were joined by HBO Max and Star + -, devourers of content and creators of ephemeral phenomena, television production, especially fiction He certainly had a difficult year. Although, beyond the hopeless narratives, it also provided some lights towards the end of the tunnel.

Kate Winsley in Mare of Easttown

The year of Kate Winslet. While it was not her first miniseries on HBO, the perfect mix of the Oscar winner and her character in Mare of Easttown they achieved an unforgettable alchemy. The British actress’s portrayal of the nuanced, glories and miseries of the detective was so precise, emotional and yes, funny, that it will be difficult to convince viewers that it would be better if she did not return for a second season. Created as a miniseries by Brad Ingelsby – and it should stay that way -, fiction once again certified the talent of Winslet , his ability to transform and his ability, not always valued appropriately, to let his stage companions shine in their own light . In the case of Mare of Easttown the beneficiaries were all the members of the cast but especially Jean Smart (another of the good news of the year), Evan Peters and Guy Pierce.

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow reunited for Friends: The Reunion Terence Patrick / HBO Max

The year of nostalgia. The local landing of HBO Max brought with it a very good offer of series with the HBO seal and its production offices around the world, but by way of presentation and promotion to attract subscribers, the platform chose to give priority to nostalgia and its most recognized brands. If the same revisionist spirit that the film industry has installed on TV a long time ago, this year that trend grew thanks to the special of Friends, the long-awaited reunion of the protagonists of the sitcom that continues to hold the interest of viewers even 17 years after the broadcast of its final chapter . To a lesser extent, the new stage of Sex and the city –And Just Like That, released last week-, also confirmed that for streaming the good if it is known is twice as good. If not what the fans of Dexter, who thanks to Paramount + with Dexter: New Blood they got their revenge for the disappointing ending of the original series.

Diego Peretti and Chino Darín in The kingdom Marcos Ludevid / NETFLIX

The year of the (little) Argentine fiction. While broadcast television seems to have abandoned fiction as one of its production pillars, with the lonely exception of the strip 11-5 / 18 Polka, local stories had their representatives on streaming platforms. On Netflix it was seen The kingdom, the ambitious production created by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro that is already in the process of making the second season, while HBO Max is available Rooster days, a story focused on the world of freestyle starring Angela Torres. On the other hand, Star +, has the comedy Alternative therapy -its first two episodes were also seen this week in eltrece-, in which Carla Peterson plays Selva, an unconventional analyst who begins to attend to a pair of lovers played by Benjamín Vicuña and China Suarez. Of course, the event of the year in terms of series with a local spirit was Maradona, blessed dream, the series – a Mexican production with an Argentine cast – that reconstructed the life of Diego Maradona and is available in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on WandaVision MARVEL STUDIOS 2021

The year of the Marvel television universe. For fans of superhero stories, Marvel’s new era inaugurated at Disney + was a relief from the brand’s shortage of movie premieres. While filming was halted and room releases were pushed forward, the streaming platform was supposed to bring at least one new source of consumption of their favorite stories in the “meanwhile.” What actually happened was that the new series adapted from the comics greatly exceeded expectations and even managed to interest many who do not have special affection for the Avengers and the rest of the comic book characters. . With WandaVision, the Marvel television universe demonstrated that it had enough narrative and acting quality to stand on its own weight, as did the remarkable animated series What if. And even though Loki –with second season confirmed for 2022- and Hawkeye They did not conform to everyone, they did turn out to be two of the most entertaining projects of the year that is ending.

The Squid Game

The year of Korean series. One of the positive consequences of the mode of production of streaming platforms is the diffusion of content produced in certain countries that did not have massive diffusion beyond their borders. If today the series made in Scandinavia already have their own subgenre, the scandinoir, in 2021 it seems to have come the turn of fictions created in South Korea. The Asian audiovisual industry giant has had a moderate presence on Netflix for some time, but with the premiere of The Squid Game – one of the first projects resulting from an investment of more than 500 million dollars by the platform in that country-, a phenomenon was born that is just beginning . To the recognitions already received for the fiction that has just been included in the prestigious list of the best series made by the American Film Institute, the nominations for the Golden Globe awards and the awards from the television critics of the United States, with the series premiere Sea of ​​tranquility -Another ambitious Korean production, available from 24- the place of the Asian country will be confirmed as the fiction mecca of 2021. The new science fiction miniseries starring Bae Doona (Sense8) and Gong Yoo (Zombie invasion) was written by Park Eun-Kyo, a regular contributor to Bong Joon-ho, the director of Parasite, another phenomenon from South Korea.

Only Murders in the Building

The year of the best surprise. When it seemed that the year would be all hopelessness and darkness on the television horizon, Steve Martin and Martin Short appeared. The veteran comedians announced that they would be the protagonists of a new series in which they would share the bill with Selena Gomez. And if the combination seemed strange in itself, when a plot that was inspired by the fanaticism generated by True Crime podcasts was added to the mix, most expected Only Murder in the Building –available on Star + – with a healthy dose of skepticism. But what came out was one of the programs of the year: a police comedy that took advantage of the immense talent of its protagonists and that invited viewers to laugh with and at them, as well as presenting a solid police plot that gave rise to the second season that will arrive next year .

The Beatles: Get Back Disney +