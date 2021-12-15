Avatar 2: James Cameron Shares New Images And Artwork From Long-awaited Sequel

The saga Avatar return to the big screen next year, taking viewers back to the distant and lush world of Pandora more than a decade after the first trip. The highest grossing film in history will be produced by 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, which will release four sequels over the next few years. The first of them will arrive next December with James cameron at the controls, a filmmaker who gave us details of the plot a few days ago and who promised to show the oceans of this setting in great detail. Now it shows new images and artistic concepts to get you started.





Exploring the seas and depths of Pandora

This week, EW (goes ComicBook) released some pieces of concept art and photos behind the cameras related to the production of Avatar 2. The concept art, which is a few lines below, shows the basic idea of ​​the first sequel, in which Jake and his family escape to a new community. on the coast in order to survive when they discover that the RDA He has returned ten years after the first mission to try to obtain new resources that will save humanity from extinction. “It sounds a bit crazy, the whole process,” explained the filmmaker himself to EW. “I mean yeah Avatar I wouldn’t have made so much money, we would never do this, because it’s a little crazy. “, he adds in relation to the budget and the challenges of shooting this second part.





If the first installment took us to the jungles of Pandora, a good part of Avatar 2 take place under water. The actors and actresses who participated in the shoot were trained in scuba diving and much of the motion capture work was done in huge tanks of water. “Ultimately, all the aftermath is a story about the family, and the efforts parents go through to keep that family together and safe.”, explained Jon Landau, producer of the saga and the long-awaited second part. “One of my favorite memories was that we had this circular tank, maybe 40 feet wide, with a big glass portal inside it. I spent a day filming and saw Kate winslet walking at the bottom of the tank, “Landau recalled.” She started walking towards me, saw me through the window, and just started to greet me, she reached the end of the tank, smiled at me, turned around and walked all the way. way back “, affirmed the producer.





“ Much of the filming was done underwater, in large artificial tanks

Winslet, who showed off in a series of promotional images, portrayed one of the chiefs of the tribe Metkayina, the Na’vi who live in the oceans and on their shores in communion with the sea and the beings that inhabit it. Despite the desire and effort in production, the doubts are great. I will be able to succeed Avatar 2 at the box office in a world dominated by superheroes? “The big problem is: are we going to make that much money?” Cameron wonders. “Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new world after COVID, after streaming. Maybe those box office numbers will never be seen again. Who knows It’s all a matter of luck and of risking rolling the dice, “he concludes.





Avatar 2 It will be released on December 16, 2022 in theaters around the world. Avatar is available on Disney +.