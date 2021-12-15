Autopsy reveals former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed 6, suffered from severe brain damage

Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams’s brain, compared it to that of Aaron Hernandez, who was also diagnosed with CTE after his death.

ROCK HILL (AP) – An autopsy revealed severe brain damage to the former NFL player’s frontal lobe. NFL He shot dead five people before committing suicide in April, authorities reported Tuesday.

20 years of Phillip Adams he was playing football “without a doubt … they led,” to the diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Dr. Ann mckee, who examined his brain.

In his NFL career, Phillip Adams played 78 games over five years with different teams. AP Photo

The authorities indicated that Adams killed the doctor Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of his grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9 years old, and Noah lesslie, of 5, the 7 of April, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The other victims were two ventilation employees who were working at the residence of the Lesslies, James Lewis Y Robert shook, both 38 years old. The police found Adams dead, shot to the head.

CTE, as degenerative brain disease is known, is a condition attributed to repeated head trauma and concussions. It has been shown to cause a variety of symptoms, such as outbursts of anger and memory loss.

“There are indications that he had obvious behavioral and cognitive problems,” he said. McKee. “I don’t think it was something sudden. It gives the impression that it was a disability that was getting worse. He was more and more paranoid, he was having more difficulties with his memory and his behavior was more and more impulsive … Perhaps he could not identify himself, but it wasn’t something that happened out of nowhere. “

McKee, director of a center specialized in the disease in the Boston University, said Of the 24 NFL players diagnosed with CTE, after dying between the ages of 20 and 30, the majority had stage 2, like Adams. The disease has four stages, with 4 being the most serious and associated with dementia.

The second stage is linked to cognitive and behavioral abnormalities, such as aggression, impulsive reactions, depression, paranoia, anxiety, poor executive function and memory loss, he said. McKee.

But the CTE diagnosis of Adams it was different from other young players because it was “unusually more serious“In both frontal lobes, said the doctor.

McKee compared the brain of Adams at Aaron Hernandez, the former star of the New england patriots who, after dying, was diagnosed with CTE. Hernandez was 27 when he hanged himself in jail while serving a life sentence for a 2013 homicide.

Adams, 32, played in 78 games of the NFL over five seasons with six different teams. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, after being selected in the seventh round of the draft, coming from South Carolina State.

Although he was rarely a starter, he also played with New England, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders Y New York Jets, before ending his career in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons.

As a rookie, he suffered a serious ankle injury and never wore a Los Angeles uniform again. 49ers.

Later, with the Raiders, had two concussions during three games in 2012.