Attempts fail and in Mazatlan ungovernability continues mired in scandal

Obvious ungovernability. Three times the town council of Mazatlán met. The same ones that resulted in failed deals. For the first time in the history of Mazatlán, a nonsense is seen between a group of councilors and the mayor. Yesterday it became evident what many are observing. An ungovernability that is not recognized, but in practice it is present there. A mayor who tries to make the City Council work in its very particular way of being and a group of councilors who go against everything the mayor proposes on the grounds that the first call for a council session is wrong and stopped the appointment of City Council secretary, treasurer and senior officer. Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez called a council session yesterday. And seven council members did not attend. Minutes later, he called again and the councilmen who oppose him were warned that agreements would be made with those who were there, they decided to attend. The second meeting was a tragedy for the municipality. The mayor proposed the appointments for secretary of the city council. Seven council members voted against and six in favor. The session was adjourned and continued shortly thereafter. The mayor again proposed names for the three positions. The seven councilmen again voted against. Thus or clearer the ungovernability in Mazatlán. And it gave way to a private meeting of all. In the end there was no agreement. But the day exhibited, on the one hand, the closure of a mayor willing to take his decisions to the last consequences and, on the other, the unusual reaction of a group of councilmen who also intend to carry out the slogan of imposing names and obtaining positions municipal, be that as it may. The mayor did not return to the subject that they intend to “knock him down.”

Until next week. In the midst of the lack of agreements in the council and the ineffectiveness of the City Council, the PAN councilman Martín Pérez announced yesterday that it will be until next week when the dialogue table is resumed. He commented that in the internal meeting with Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez, all parties had the opportunity to present their proposals. Although there were no conclusions, for councilor Martín Pérez yesterday was a good exercise. Pérez voted against the mayor’s proposals. Pérez in the second meeting in the council said he was “present under protest,” like the PAS councilors.

Defiance or disappearance of Powers. If the crisis of ungovernability in Mazatlán continues. And if the state executive does not intervene so that the political groups in conflict continue to put their interests before Mazatlán, the group called Movement for Morenista Unity in Mazatlán warned that the State Congress could be called to request the impeachment of Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez or the disappearance of powers in the municipality. Miguel Ángel Ramírez, one of the representatives of this group, criticized that the people do not have to endure the rudeness of political groups that have led to this conflict. They consider that the State Congress should call the two groups and try to exhaust the dialogue. But if intransigence persists, act against those who believe they are owners of Mazatlán.

Mazatlán, at risk. The ungovernability that is occurring in Mazatlán could affect the development of the port. All the large investment made can be ruined. And the interest of investing as well. That is where the conflict goes.