Atlas confirmed Tigres’ interest in Jesús Angulo

that has attracted the most attention, is Jesus Angulo. The Mexican defender has aroused the interest of some clubs within the Liga BBVA MX and it was confirmed what his future will be.

Jose Riestra, current president of the Atlas, accepted that there is interest on the part of Tigers in Jesus Angle and also confirmed what was the decision of the Rojinegros on the Mexican, taking into account the offer they received.

The future of Jesús Angulo

In an interview with Los Protagonistas, Jose Riestra wanted to be clear. The president of the Rojinegros acknowledged that there was an approach by the board of directors of Tigers for Angle and they immediately communicated it to the footballer. The defender asked for some time to think about it and make the decision.

“We received a call from the Tigres board, showing an interest. After that call I spoke with Jesus, he asked me to think about it, he asked me to analyze it. Without a doubt, he is a fundamental player in our structure. He has been in the group for many years, he was already champion with Santos, with Atlas. We formally received an offer, which is being analyzed and surely in these days, we will have more information”, Revealed the manager.

The level of Jesus Angulo I even took it to the Mexican team. He was part of the Aztec team that emigrated to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with which they got the bronze medal. There was talk at the time of a jump to Europe, but nothing was confirmed.

Jesus Angulo could be confirmed in the first low of Atlas after the title and also, in the first reinforcement of Tigres for the next campaign. Those led by Miguel Herrera they stayed in the semifinals of Grita México Apertura 2021.

