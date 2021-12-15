Apple launches new iOS with a select digital successor feature

After the death of the device owner, the chosen people will have access to their account data.

Apple reported this Monday that in the new operating systems iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1, users will be able to choose their digital successor.

Under iCloud rules above, no one can get an Apple device owner’s details after they die, unless that same person gave their passwords to someone. With the new update, each user will be able to select up to five heirs and register them on a mobile device. After their death, these users will have access to personal data, such as notes, mail, contacts, call history, recordings, Safari data, iCloud backup, among others.

At the same time, the company clarifies that Apple ID billing information, cards linked to Apple Pay, as well as access to paid subscriptions are not included in the list of data available to digital heirs.

To become a digital heir, you do not need to have your own Apple ID or an apple brand device. One simply must be older than 13 years (14 or 15 years in some countries); In addition, to activate the function, it is required to enter a special passkey, created by the deceased owner of the device, and a certificate of his death.