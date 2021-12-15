AP Breakout Artist: Simu Liu, star of “Shang-Chi”

When little-known actor Simu Liu tweeted in 2014 asking Marvel for an Asian-American superhero, he wasn’t looking for a job, he was venting about the Hollywood status quo.

“I was experiencing such frustration turning on the television and, as a wrestling actor, also seeing the limits of what was possible for people who look like me,” said Liu, named one of the Breakthrough Artists of the Year by AP. . “Five years later I am here.”

Liu played Shaun / Shang-Chi in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”), the first Marvel film dedicated to an Asian superhero. The film broke records for a premiere both on the Labor Day holiday weekend in the United States and in the era of the pandemic, grossing more than $ 430 million at the global box office.

“My goal was always to try to make it big in Hollywood, and for a few years nothing happened,” said the Chinese-born Canadian actor. “Then in 2019, the craziest thing happened … I started getting all these incredible opportunities. Most recently it was ‘SNL’ (‘Saturday Night Live’), but I also went to the Met Gala, so many different things. I had the opportunity to be on ‘Sesame Street’. It has been a joy and a privilege ”.

While Liu enjoys success, he has always looked at the big picture. Now available on Disney + and Blu-ray / DVD, “Shang-Chi” has allowed audiences of all ages to see a wide range of Asian faces and characters, something he himself did not have.

Growing up, Liu admired global idol Will Smith He remembers being shocked to learn that Smith, a black man, was at one time the most profitable actor in Hollywood.

“It seemed incredible to me because he was an actor of color. And even though he wasn’t Asian, I still felt like a part of me identified with him, ”Liu said.

And while Smith obviously deserves the admiration of any young and budding actor, Liu’s aspirational options were also limited.

“As a kid, in terms of people who look like me, it was really just Jackie Chan and Jet Li. And although I think I enjoyed seeing them, there was always a distance also because we came from very different origins. And I think the characters they were forced to play were also very exaggerated versions of what Asians really are. “

Liu, whose family immigrated to the Toronto area from China when he was five, was previously best known for “Kim’s Convenience,” a Canadian comedy centering on a Korean immigrant family that runs a small grocery store. The series ended abruptly after season five, when the two creators inexplicably withdrew despite gaining a cult following after Netflix selected it for the platform. He also starred in “Blood and Water,” a Canadian crime drama series with dialogue in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

The 32-year-old actor’s next project is the film “Arthur The King,” starring Mark Wahlberg about the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team who befriends an injured dog while traveling through the Ecuadorian jungle. He will also star in “One True Loves,” a romantic comedy with Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey.

“We need to show Asian Americans in all kinds of facets and all kinds of light. That is what the next steps in my career will focus on, ”said Liu. “That, and I think in creating opportunities for other emerging creatives of color, and taking on a productive, self-generating role rather than being someone who waits for the opportunity to come.”

Going back to that tweet: Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told Liu that he was completely unaware of the message on social media, so he had no influence on his receiving the role. For Liu, that leaves him an important lesson.

“I think there is something to be said about setting a goal or putting a pointer on the horizon and saying that you are going in that direction,” said the actor. Give yourself permission to acknowledge your dreams and your ambitions. Give yourself permission to vocalize it and put it in the universe and then work very, very hard to get there. “