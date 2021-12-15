Anne Hathaway proves that combining white boots is not impossible

The protagonist of ‘Ocean’s 8: scammers’, dressed in a long dress with a square neck, and wide straps, signed by Chanel. An embroidery on tweed highlighted the waist and added one more gesture effortless with pockets on the sides. During the gala, a maxi coat in the representative fabric of the maison it echoed, granting greater coverage from the cold, and of course, elevated sophistication. However, what most enlivened the look It was the footwear, to which the also producer He said, ‘Bye, black boots, hello White boots! ‘, exalting them like the new gala shoes.

The White boots They capture the media attention immediately, and all thanks to their coloration that focuses all the attention on that point. They may cause style doubts when linking with other ranges, but Anne Hathaway exposed the most accurate key to take them to the next level. He merged these with a dress that dives into it shoe pigmentation and proposes an opposite base tone, black. The perfect interpretation of yin and yang fashionista.

The rounded end of the pair of boots It shortens the silhouette at certain times, but thanks to the movement and fall of the central piece (the dress), the opposite result will emerge. The last details were in charge of the mini wallet that he made match with the shoes, without competing at all. Hair became straight and natural makeup imparted a refined note.

The Oscar winner found the power of grouping White boots with accessories in the same range, however, the harmony of styling was embraced by the classic and inflatable black color.