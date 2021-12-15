In the middle of the legal battle That they face Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt for the custody of their children, Shiloh jolie pitt he would have raised his voice to make a request to his mother.

Photo: Archive

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Shiloh, daughter of the actors is desperate to see her father

According to various US media, the 15-year-old I would have asked the actress, spend more time with his father, since he is the one who has a better relationship with the protagonist of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood‘, of the children that celebrities have in common.

This request would have the purpose add more hours to those stipulated by the court to spend more time with Brad Pitt and not only during Christmas celebrations.

Photo: Archive

Magazine OKAY! had access to a source close to the family, where it is mentioned that Shiloh She is desperate to be with the heartthrob of Hollywood.

This publication also indicates that she has been the most affected of the children what does it have in common Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, because of the situation their parents face.

Although so far the process has not concluded, the most favorable rulings have been for Angelina, who currently has custody of the six minors.