Analyst: Xbox Game Pass is counterproductive for games with poor reception

Since the debut of Xbox Game Pass, the debate around its contributions or negative effects in the industry is still active and is that while Microsoft insists that it is a service with a sustainable and profitable business model, there are those who think otherwise and they are quick to question the financial support of the company to make it possible. Despite this, there is evidence of the benefits that Game Pass has brought for less popular games but it can also be somewhat counterproductive.

Xbox Game Pass can be benefactor or executioner as the case may be

Through a series of publications on his official Twitter account, Mat Piscatella, an analyst at NPD Group, spoke about the current situation of Xbox Game Pass and its effect on the sales of video games that are or have passed through the service. According to the analyst, there is information that confirms that the service gives a good boost in sales for games, especially for those that have had a good reception at their launch. However, Piscatella points out that there is evidence of the opposite effect in the event that a game has poor ratings since the perception of users not only remains but also reaches more players, decreasing the sales that these games have before being part of the offer from service.

Potential downside is if a game is poorly received on the service. That sentiment also appears to be amplified, which can weigh sales down. Overall though, these services appear to be a net positive, and can be a valuable part of a successful go to market strategy. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 14, 2021

Good games get a commercial boost thanks to Xbox Game Pass, bad games don’t

Hence, at this time it is considered that Xbox Game Pass can be a double-edged sword since there are those who consider that the service can provide a new opportunity denied in the market, as happened with Marvel’s avengers, but according to data from NPD Group, the situation of games with poor reception does not improve and their presence in Game Pass ends up affecting their sales.

Finally, Mat Piscatella assured that there are no elements to think about that traditional forms of consumption, such as buying a game, will change as a result of the rise of services such as Xbox Game Pass. In this case, the analyst considers that the service serves as a great diffuser and driver for many good games and this has a positive effect on their sales.

