Ana de Armas’s new love in Los Angeles and Justin Bieber and his wife’s romantic outing in London: celebrities in one click

Candice Swanepoel throbs the summer in America and enjoyed a day at the beach in Miami. There, he took advantage of the high temperatures and cooled off in the sea. She was photographed coming out of the water and walking along the shore: she wore a black bathing suit and sunglasses (Photos: Grosby Group)

New love! After ending her relationship with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas was kissing Paul Boukadakis. The couple walked through a shopping in Los Angeles and both decided to stop hiding and live their relationship freely

Romantic night: Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, went out to eat at an exclusive restaurant during their days in London, England. They had gone to the opera before. For this, the singer wore a set of gray plaid pants and jacket that he combined with sneakers and a white T-shirt. In addition, he wore a cap, sunglasses and a mask. While the model opted for a total black look

Camila Cabello set a trend with her look: she was photographed during a walk through the streets of Washington DC and chose a red outfit that she combined with a faux fur coat

Olivia Wilde enjoyed a day with friends at a bar in Silver Lake, Los Angeles. The actress wore a casual look: clear jean, pink oversize sweater and white sneakers

Eiza Gonzalez enjoyed a day off and strolled the streets of Pacific Palisades Village. She wore pink leggings with a jumpsuit tied around her waist, a black faux leather jacket, sports shoes and a white purse from an exclusive brand. Also, he wore sunglasses

Rosalia stopped her march while riding her motorcycle in Manhattan, New York, and was seen resting and having a glass of milk at a bar. He was wearing a white outfit with rubber boots and a leather cape. Also, he did not neglect his helmet

Family trip. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were photographed while walking through the streets of Tribeca, in New York, with one of their daughters. They took advantage of the use of the mask to seek to go unnoticed, and the actor added sunglasses and a cap

Penelope Cruz was photographed when she arrived at the New York airport. The actress tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of the mask and added sunglasses and a wool cap to face the cold. In addition, she wore a jean and a black sweater that she combined with her coat.

Naomi Watts took her dog for a walk with her son Sasha. Together, they walked the streets of New York and enjoyed a family day out (Photos: Grosby Group)

