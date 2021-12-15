America, the most affected by VAR in Liga MX

The Scream Mexico Opening 2021 with

Atlas

lifting the title, after a dramatic penalty shootout in front of Lion. Now the FMF took stock of the decisions made by the VAR and it was determined which was the most affected team.

The league had a lot of controversy. From a foul within the area that was not scored, a red card that was not or something out of place. That is why it is surprising to see which team was most affected by video refereeing.

The club most affected by the VAR

The balance of the FMF revealed that the America was the team that suffered the most from the interventions of the VAR. The report presented by the Federation details that the Eagles they had ten decisions against and only four in favor.

Second are Striped Y Tijuana, clubs that also have more decisions against than in favor. On the balance sheet, they both have seven and six. The team that came out “draws” was Blue Cross with five and five. Those are the teams that had the most VAR inventions, throughout the Scream Mexico Opening 2021.

The Liga BBVA MX teams with the least number of interventions VAR they had, they were Queretaro Y Necaxa. The White Roosters had one in favor and three against, while the Ray they left with an even balance of two to two.

The Mexican Soccer Federation also reported that there are reviews in the VAR in one of every thirteen games. The same details indicate that this has caused arbitration errors to decrease considerably. In the two games of the final of the tournament, technology was required to make the refereeing decisions.

