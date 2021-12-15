America is the most affected by VAR; no decision in favor in A2021

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Liga MX implemented VAR since Opening 2019 In order to have fewer arbitration errors in the matches and he has achieved it; However the America He is the least happy with it, since the reviews have been more against him than in favor; that is, it has been the team most harmed by video refereeing.

America, without a VAR decision in favor in A2021

According to him report provided by the Mexican Soccer Federation, the Eagles are the team that has been most affected by the VAR reviews in the last five tournaments, while Xolos is the other side of the coin, since it is the most benefited.

The azulcremas have had to endure 10 reviews against and only four in favor, counting from the Apertura 2019 until the last duel of the Apertura 2021. The most recent for the Eagles was a pair of decisions against in the Apertura 2021, after being consulted the video arbitration, while in favor in regular phase or Liguilla did not have any decision.

After America is Rayados, who have been scored seven times against them after the VAR review, although five have been for their benefit. Despite this, in social networks fans maintain the discourse that the Eagles are “spoiled by the referees”, like Monterrey.

Liga MX teams most benefited by the VAR

If only the big four are taken into account, Chivas is the least affected With three decisions against, they are followed by Pumas with four and Cruz Azul with five. In general, Tijuana is the one that has obtained the greatest benefit with the use of the VAR, since 11 times he agreed and only six times has he been a victim.