Amber Heard limits comments on her Instagram account

The actress Amber heard He decided to “limit” his Instagram comments while treating his fans with a new image of the beach.

Printed version

The actress has been targeted by trolls online since she separated from her ex-husband Johnny depp, it reads in La Botana.

Heard of “Aquaman“He looked stunning in his last photo shared on Instagram, and brought peace of mind to the network by blocking the comments.

On the job front, she’s set to star in “Gully,” which opens next month.

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the film follows the lives of three teenagers who live in Los Angeles, all victims of extreme childhoods.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

In March, the British Court of Appeals decided not to review the unfavorable sentence for the actor, who sued “The Sun” for defamation, after the newspaper British referred to him as a “wife abuser.”

Namely

Johnny Depp has filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for something he couldn’t prove he really did. ‘

The “Aquaman” actress looked stunning in her last photo shared on Instagram, and brought peace of mind to the network by blocking comments.

Depp accuses Heard of having lied to a children’s hospital, claims Heard has never donated the $ 7 million from their divorce settlement to Los Angeles Children’s Hospital as promised, and asks the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) act to investigate it.

SEE ALSO: ‘El Boza’ represents Spotify’s emerging artists program

According to the records, the actress only donated $ 100,000, a figure very far from the proposal initially.

Check out what our YouTube channel has!