Amber Heard and Bianca Butti split up? This would be the reason

Following her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016, Amber Heard starred in a series of rumors where she was associated with Elon Musk and film director Andy Muschietti.

Photo: Archive

However, Bianca Butti became the actress’s first official partner after her controversial divorce from the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti split up?

Although there were already some signs of a rift, some media in the UK have reported that Amber Heard and Bianca Butti have parted ways.

The Mirror obtained a testimony from a source close to the couple which reveals that the reason for their breakup is due to the recent motherhood of the ‘Aquaman’ star.

According to said informant, Amber Heard has been very busy between filming the second movie of the popular DC superhero and taking care of her little girl.

Photo: Bianca Butti

While the director of photography, Bianca Butti, is working on several projects and currently residing in the United States.

This would have caused the last months of their relationship to be separated and without time for their relationship, adding to the constant visits to the court for the legal process that Amber Heard maintains against Johnny Depp.

The same source points out that at this moment Amber’s priority in her daughter and she is focused on her, enjoying every moment of this new stage of her life.