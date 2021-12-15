All the actors who have played Spider-Man in the cinema until No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives exclusively in cinemas around the world this December 16, 2021, a very special moment for both the saga and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which finds its climax in a truly revolutionized Phase 4 for the imminent arrival of the multiverse. Tom Holland is the focus of all eyes for his status as the protagonist; the third film starring the young Briton in the MCU; added to his participation in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But What other actors have played Spider-Man? We talk about them.

Tobey Maguire, the trigger for a mass phenomenon

The first Spider-Man trilogy in modern cinema takes us back to 2002. A then young Californian actor, Tobey Maguire, was chosen by the team of Sam raimi to become Peter Parker and thus embody the mythical superhero of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko born in 1962.

The result was no other than an absolute commercial success: Spider-Man (2002) revolutionized the concept of the superhero on the big screen and gained followers all over the world; added to the explosion of merchandising through toys, t-shirts, video games … and yes, also the comic universe, which at that time was experiencing a small rebound thanks to the birth of the Ultimate universe, where Brian Michael Bendis renewed from top to bottom the figure of the wall-crawler accompanied in the unforgettable initial stage of Mark Bagley on the brushes.

Tobey Maguire

In total, three films, although Spider-Man 2 (2004) is the most remembered for the escelsus of the result. With a Maguire more convinced than ever, more mature and aware of how difficult it was to maintain a normal life while having to assume at the same time that he was not a normal person. Without a doubt, we highlight the role of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. Memorable moments that elevated Maguire’s figure to the top. Not so in the third part, which was the opposite. Spider-Man 3 (2007) failed to satisfy the specialized critics or the public, with too many story arcs without any coming to fruition. The fourth part that never materialized would have been an opportunity to make amends, making this his last appearance as Spidey.

Andrew Garfield, the resurgence of Sony’s Incredible Spider-Man

Five years after Spider-Man 3 would hit theaters The Amazing: Spider-Man from the hand of Marc webb. 2012 was a pivotal year for the Marvel superhero cinematic universe, especially with the premiere of Avengers, which catapulted the MCU to the level we understand it now. Spider-Man was left out of that stimulus, much to the lament of the fans, although the outcome of The Amazing Spider-Man was quite encouraging, with a convincing Andrew Garfield taking over from Maguire.

The comparisons between the British-American and the first Spider-Man were constant, but we cannot doubt the good performance of a Garfield in full transformation. Again, the sting, the search for answers about his past, the confrontation with evil, the protective feeling and love; this time not with MJ but with Gwen Stacy, played by a fantastic Emma Stone. There were some spectacular moments, with some of the best spider-man choreography to date in film — Garfield was the most elastic, lightweight, comic book-like actor we’d ever seen — but we did really want more.

Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was no better than the original, with characters again wasted. The best thing about the sequel, focused mainly on Electro as a great villain, was the romance between Parker and Stacy – who in real life were romantically involved. They both ate the screen, and again there were hat-off action scenes, but as a film it had flaws that were not overlooked by critics.

This is how Garfield’s stage ended as Spiderman, given that MArvel Studios and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to transfer the rights for Spider-Man to enter (finally) the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he would debut in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War.

Will we ever see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the big screen as wall-crawlers? On December 16 we will get rid of doubts with Spider-Man: No Way Home.