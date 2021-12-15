ALL Spartan Cores and how to get them

Halo Infinite presents us with the option to get over 100 collectibles. These are objects that, as in other games, we can collect to get various rewards. One of them are Spartan cores, That allow us unlock upgrades for the Master Chief.

These are all Spartan Cores and where to find them. We also indicate in which part of the story we recommend collecting them:

Spartan Core # 01

This Spartan Core is obtained during Tremonius Outpost. It is on your way as soon as you start the mission, it is impossible not to see the chest.

Spartan Core # 02

This Spartan Core is obtained in the Tremonius Outpost, and can be collected during the mission of the same name. You have to go to this point of the west side of base.

When you arrive, you will see a tent with weaponry, the ball is at your side.

Spartan Core # 03

This Spartan Core is obtained in the Tremonius Outpost, and can be collected during the mission of the same name. This core is located in the south end of base.

To get there, you will have to surround the metal buildingYou can go up the cliff on the right or, better, the path on the left. The ball is in the background, next to a small mechanical structure.

Spartan Core # 04

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located in the southeastern part of the region, in an enemy settlement.

Spartan Core # 05

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located in the extreme south of the region, in a gorge.

Spartan Core # 06

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located at south of the BOA Foxtrot. Be among the wreckage of a crashed ship, watch out for enemies.

Spartan Core # 07

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located at east-northeast of BOA Foxtrot. You will hit the ball in an area where something has happened, although you should not find enemies.

Spartan Core # 08

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located in the northeast of the region that we are going to explore, at east-northeast of the La Torre marker.

Spartan Core # 09

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. You are in the area of ​​the Rescue Fortress.

Spartan Core # 10

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. Advance to reactivate the gravitational lift, but don’t use it. Instead, look up at him North and use the scanner to easily see it in one of the armories.

Spartan Core # 11

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. After entering the Tower using the gravitational elevator, go up a couple of floors. The Core is in the floor immediately above UNSC Recording # 06 – What Was Inside.

Upload a plant from that collectible. You will have to cross the hall in a clockwise direction. You will see a ramp to go up, don’t. Keep going around the corridor and you will find the ball with the core.

Spartan Core # 12

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation, while exploring the map. Is at northwest of BOA Eco.

You will find the Core in the structure base. Enter through the broken door that you will see (watch out for the invisible elite with a sword) and go to the bottom to find the ball, along with several weapons.

Spartan Core # 13

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation, while exploring the map. Is at northeast of BOA Eco.

You hit the ball among the remains of an accident, inside a kind of tube.

Spartan Core # 14

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation. It is in Fortress # 02 – Redoubt of Tear, southeast of BOA Echo. Look next to one of the gunsmiths, among some boxes.

Spartan Core # 15

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation. Is in the Ash forge, the fortress at the BOA Charlie west.

Spartan Core # 16

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation. It is north of BOA Bravo.

Actually, to get to it, you have to go to this point northeast of the Core.

Ah dares con la entrance to a base, embedded in the rock wall.

Spartan Core # 17

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation. It’s in the Spartan Core # 16. “Target =” _ blank “> Horn of Abolition.

Spartan Core # 18

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation. Is at southeast of BOA Alpha.

The marker will leave you next to a building with closed door. To get to the room with the core you must go to the bottom of the base you are on, just below the room with the core. You will see that you can enter the base and go through the tunnel until you reach the balcony.

Spartan Core # 19

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation. Is at northwest of BOA Alpha.

Spartan Core # 20

We will collect this Spartan Core during Excavation. Is at northeast of BOA Alpha, east-southeast of the Tremonius Outpost mission point.

To get to you have to look for a cave at the base of the metal structure. Approach from the east-southeast, the hole has a green glow, there is no leakage. Enter the tunnel and go to the right when you can to reach it.