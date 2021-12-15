all episodes of the Xbox 20th anniversary documentary

2021 is one of the most special years for Microsoft. The company has celebrated two enormous ephemeris such as the 20th anniversary of the arrival of Xbox to the market and the resounding premiere of the Master Chief on our screens. We have even had a special anniversary event.

However, the party continues. One of the best documents that the company has presented has been Power On: The Story of Xbox, a title that does not fool anyone. Throughout six episodes, we can see the journey of the brand in some of its most transcendent moments and they are all of these:

The beginning of everything

Here things start as they should, from the beginning. In this first episode we are shown how were the first steps of Microsoft in an industry like video games. In fact, the idea of ​​creating a console to enter a competition almost never happened, since that did not finish seducing Bill Gates.

The ultimate bet

One of the great chapters of those early Xbox took place when Bill Gates was about to destroy all the work done. But nevertheless, a reference to Sony put him off that idea and gave him a total green light to the project. Also, in this episode you can see Microsoft’s attempt to buy Nintendo, which did not go too well.

Conquer users

Fighting against established titans like Nintendo, Sony or Sega seemed complicated, so ad campaigns became as bizarre as possible. The audience had to be conquered, not only through advertisements, but also with the arrival of the greatest flagship in Xbox history: the Halo saga.

One step further

Halo broke in with a lot of force, so the success had to continue unstoppably with its sequel, even with all the development problems. While, Xbox Live wanted to anticipate the future, with online connections for anyone who wants to play with friends. On the horizon, a certain Xbox 360 began to appear …

The red ring of death

One of the most traumatic moments in the history of Xbox consoles. The Xbox 360 was ahead of the launch of PS3 and one of the fatal consequences was known as the red ring of death. An unmistakable sign that your system had passed away and a huge problem for Microsoft’s portfolio.

The fall and comeback of Xbox

With the total consolidation of the digital market, Xbox made a serious mistake in 2013 that put the generation on a platter for Sony. He stressed that Xbox One would serve as a multimedia device and forgot to show his game portfolio. The Microsoft division learned from that failure, which was rebuilt in later years with the arrival of exclusive studios.