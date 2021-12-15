Alek Álvarez and Marco García are only training with Sporting and will return with Pumas for the Clausura 2022

The entire Auriazul community was surprised by the news that pointed out the names of Alek Alvarez Y Marco Garcia in the sports facilities of the Sporting Club de Portugal. The two homegrown players of Pumas They have been training with the Lusitanian team for several days and it was speculated that they would become part of the club where they emerged Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, this information was denied shortly after and it was highlighted that they are only practicing in a kind of ‘exchange’ of homegrown workers between both institutions. From the column of El Francotirador, of the daily Récord, he went further and explained in more detail what this going of Álvarez and García to Portugal responds to.

“This time they sent two homegrown players whom they have a lot of confidence in to hit in Liga MX, Marco García and Alek ÁlvarezThey left for a couple of weeks to experience Sporting’s system to consolidate Basic Forces talent with the first team. It is a kind of exchange to learn about professional practices between two clubs that are experts in training kids. “, you can read part of the note.

And it is that Pumas and Sporting have strengthened ties for a year. A delegation from the Portuguese team visited the Cantera facilities at that time and reached an agreement in which players emerged from the UNAM quarry they would visit the Sporting sports center annually to learn first-hand the working methods of a first-rate club.

“The relationship between the Universidad club and the Lusitanian club began a little over a year ago, when those in charge of the Sporting basics visited the Auriazul board of directors in CDMX. They exchanged work notes and it is expected that in the future they will continue to send more youth squad from Pumas to experience this adventure. “, close the information.