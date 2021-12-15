After Anne Rice’s death, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series will arrive in 2022

This December 11, Anne Rice, a renowned writer who catapulted to fame thanks to her novel, died Interview with the vampire, which was brought to the big screen in 1994 and starred Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kristen Dunst. After the success of this film, a series is already planned.











© Provided by Milenio

The series would premiere in 2022 (Special).





After the death of Anne Rice, it has become relevant that in 2022 a series of Interview with the vampire that would be produced by AMC, which was approved last June.

In accordance with Variety, AMC has released some details of what will be the series based on the novel by Anne Rice, who died at age 80 of complications from a stroke.

So far it is known that the series will have eight chapters and that it is directed by Alan Taylor. In addition, it is known that Sam Reid will be in charge of play Lestat, the vampire played by Tom Cruise.

Because AMC has the rights to all Anne Rice books related to Interview with the vampire, a franchise could be made and Sam Reid could play the famous vampire for a long time and even a prequel would be made.

For all who are fans of Interview with the Vampire there is good news since They would not have to wait long to see the series, since it is planned that in 2022 it will reach the small screen, but for now the other actors who would be part of this production are unknown.

Pjg