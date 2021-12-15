Adam Sandler hits the beach while on vacation in Spain while filming a new movie called Hustle

Adam Sandler enjoyed a day at the beach in Spain while taking a break from filming his new movie ‘Hustle’.

The 54-year-old artist “Uncut Gems” was photographed in blue shorts while on the beach in Palma de Mallorca. He was also seen hanging out with friends while wearing a t-shirt during a snorkeling expedition.

Although Sandler is quite reserved in his daily life on a regular basis, the “Saturday Night Live” student recently went viral when he was rejected at a Long Island IHOP due to overcrowding.

Sandler took it step by step and was later praised for his handling of the situation, simply tweeting a joke about not being able to enjoy the all-you-can-eat promotion.

“For the record, I left IHOP just because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat treatment didn’t apply to shakes,” the “Grown Ups” star wrote at the time, prompting a response from the pancake. . Serie.

You know what, Adam Sandler? You may have something here, “says the series. chirp on time. In his honor, we would like to announce #MilkshakeMonday on IHOP on May 10, 2021. More great details below.

The restaurant chain added that it will donate a dollar to the nonprofit Comedy Returns for each shake sold on Milkshake Mondays, up to a maximum of $ 50,000.

In “Hustle,” Sandler plays a basketball scout who found his chance at redemption when he saw a great street soccer player in China.

The movie is scheduled to show on Netflix as part of Sandler’s massive deal with the streaming device. It stars Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and Queen Latifah, with LeBron James serving as executive producer.