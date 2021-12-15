Actors and actresses who suffered accidents filming on set

one.

Halle Berry in Bruised.

Araya Doheny / WireImage / Getty Images

Filming a scene for her new movie, Halle was kicked by her co-star (martial artist Valentina Shevchenko) and ended up with two broken ribs. The wound didn’t stop Halle from ending the scene: “The fighter in me stood up and said, ‘You have to keep going, take an Advil and hold on until it’s done.’

two.

George Clooney in Syriana.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

In one scene where George was beaten, he fell while tied to a chair, hitting his head on the floor. The dura, the membrane that protects the cerebrospinal fluid, was ruptured. The actor suffered a lot of pain and even thought about ending his life: “I got to a point where I thought, ‘I can’t exist like this. I can’t live.’

3.

Charlize Theron in Æon Flux.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for CTAOP

Charlize left the set with a herniated disc and possible paralysis after falling on her neck doing a back somersault. “That wound scared me: I was almost paralyzed,” she said in an interview.

Four.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Django Unchained.

Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

When Leo hit the table with his fist in one scene, glass was driven into his hand. He remained in character, but then the wound had to be stitched up.

5.

Michelle Yeoh in The tiger and the dragon.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Running on the roofs of buildings in an action sequence, Michelle tore a ligament and had to undergo surgery. For the rest of the film, he wore a knee brace that they hid in the filming. “It took me three months to recover to be ready for the last fight scene,” Michelle said in an interview.

6.

Ruby Rose in Batwoman.

Phillip Faraone / WireImage / Getty Images

Recording an action scene, Ruby wound two discs near her spinal cord, nearly paralyzing her. “I was in chronic pain, but couldn’t feel my arms,” ​​he said in an Instagram post. Ruby underwent emergency surgery that saved her from being paralyzed.

7.

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Aftermath.

Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

Recording a scene where he jumps from one building to another, Tom slammed his ankle against a wall. The actor ended up with a broken ankle, but the shot was used in the final version of the film.

8.

Jeremy Renner in Catch you!

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney

As a result of a fall from a 20-chair tower in one scene in the film, Jeremy broke both his arms. “I knew it hadn’t turned out well when I hit the ground,” he said in an interview.

9.

Kate Winslet in Titanic.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kate nearly drowned filming a scene underwater, when her coat got caught in a grate. “I had to shake off my coat and free myself. I had no air left,” he explained in an interview.

10.

Angela Bassett in What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In a domestic violence scene, Angela fell onto the back of an armchair and broke her wrist.

eleven.

Dylan O’Brien in Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Getty Images

After falling from a moving vehicle, Dylan was struck by another vehicle following him. He ended up with a concussion, fractures, facial tears and psychological trauma after the accident. “In the state you’re in after something like that you just want to escape,” he said.

12.

Johnny Depp in The Lone Ranger.

Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

Johnny was thrown by a galloping horse, dragged across the desert, and then trampled on by the animal in a scene from the film. Luckily, he only ended up with an ugly bruise on his stomach. “I was very lucky, because it could have been horrible,” he said in an interview.

13.

Jaimie Alexander in Thor, a dark world.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Jaimie slipped and fell down a metal ladder on set and ended up with a dislocated shoulder, displaced discs, a torn rhomboid muscle and 11 splintered vertebrae.

14.

Tom Hanks in Castaway.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

After cutting his leg while filming, Tom developed a terrible staph infection that doctors say could have killed him if he had not received treatment.

fifteen.

Jackie Chan in Armor of God.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jackie has suffered many injuries throughout her career, but one of the worst happened on the set of Armor of God, when he jumped into a tree, he fell from 12 meters and landed on a stone. One of his bones ended up piercing his brain and he almost died.

16.

Blake Lively in The Rhythm Section.

Mediapunch / GC Images / Getty Images

Filming a fight scene, Blake broke his hand, including several broken bones and ligament damage. “I lunged at Jude Law with my rubber knife and my hand bumped against his elbow,” he explained. They had to suspend filming for six months until his hand healed.

17.

And finally Bruce Willis in Hard to Kill.

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

Bruce permanently lost two-thirds of his hearing after a machine gun with extra loud blanks was used on set.

This post was translated from English.

