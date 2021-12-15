A major French taxi company suspends all its Tesla Model 3 cars after an accident that left one dead and 20 injured

The taxi driver involved in the collision claimed that a “technical problem” caused the vehicle to accelerate on its own.

The French taxi company G7 announced on Tuesday the suspension of all Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a serious accident involving one of the vehicles last weekend.

“As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our procedures, G7 has decided to suspend the 37 affiliated drivers equipped with the model similar to the car involved,” the company said in a statement quoted by local media. Meanwhile, the company’s 50 Model S vehicles will continue to operate.

The accident took place in Paris, when a Model 3 car lost control and caused, according to Reuters sources, the death of one person and injured 20 others. The firm’s executive vice president, Yann Ricordel, told the agency that the taxi driver, who was off duty at the time of the crash, was taking his family to a restaurant.

After the accident, the driver, who was unhurt, claimed that a “technical problem” caused the vehicle to accelerate on its own. For his part, Ricordel claimed on Monday, citing the company, that an initial investigation had ruled out a technical malfunction of the vehicle, adding that G7 and Tesla currently “have two divergent views on the issue” of the cause of the accident.

This accusation joins a list of 127 cases of “sudden unintended acceleration” that actually investigates the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). However, in all episodes, Tesla claimed that the car’s registration showed that it was a user error due to improper application of the pedal, meaning that the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes.