9 movies that will help you grow professionally

| 1 |

The five people you meet in heaven

Eddie takes care of the security of an amusement park and dies in an attempt to save a child from an accident. When you wake up in paradise, you meet five people whose lives you have unknowingly changed.

What can we learn from this movie? The drama illustrates the fact that we are all connected. We often do not know the impact we have on the careers of others, even from a professional point of view. This reiterates the importance of networking and good relationships for professional development.

Gender: Drama.

Release date: December 5, 2004 (United States).

Director: Lloyd Kramer.

Nominations: Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Television Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie.

Distribution: Jon Voight (Eddie), Jeff Daniels (Blue Man), Ellen Burstyn (Ruby), Dagmara Domińczyk (Marguerite)