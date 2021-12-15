9 movies that will help you grow professionally
Do you want to reflect on how to improve at work? We have selected some dramas, comedies and adventures that have been made for you.
The five people you meet in heaven
Eddie takes care of the security of an amusement park and dies in an attempt to save a child from an accident. When you wake up in paradise, you meet five people whose lives you have unknowingly changed.
What can we learn from this movie? The drama illustrates the fact that we are all connected. We often do not know the impact we have on the careers of others, even from a professional point of view. This reiterates the importance of networking and good relationships for professional development.
Gender: Drama.
Release date: December 5, 2004 (United States).
Director: Lloyd Kramer.
Nominations: Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Television Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie.
Distribution: Jon Voight (Eddie), Jeff Daniels (Blue Man), Ellen Burstyn (Ruby), Dagmara Domińczyk (Marguerite)
Golden Girl (Million Dollar Baby)
Maggie is dedicated to boxing body and soul. To achieve his dream of becoming a great sports star, he has the support and friendship of tough coach Frankie.
What can we learn from this movie? Maggie’s determination and resilience are exemplary, and the setbacks that occur in any career are worth overcoming. The character hears many of us over the course of the film, but none of them can move her from her goals and also reinforces her motivation to keep going.
Gender: Drama.
Release date: February 4, 2005 (Spain).
Director: Clint Eastwood.
Awards: Oscar for best film, Oscar for best actress.
Distribution: Hilary Swank (Maggie Fitzgerald), Clint Eastwood (Frankie Dunn), Morgan Freeman (Eddie Dupris), Jay Baruchel (Danger Barch).
Invictus
South African President Nelson Mandela is trying to reintegrate a country divided by apartheid. In order for the nation to see itself as one again, it gives the national rugby team the mission of winning the 1995 World Cup.
What can we learn from this movie? To achieve our goals, we often need to act collectively. The concept of “team” illustrated in the drama is essential for a good professional and understanding the importance of teamwork is essential to develop
Gender: Drama.
Release date: December 11, 2009 (United States).
Director: Clint Eastwood.
Nominations: Oscar for best actor.
Awards: NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in a Movie.
Distribution: Matt Damon (Francois Pienaar), Morgan Freeman (Nelson Mandela), Tony Kgoroge (Jason Tshabalala), Adjoa Andoh (Brenda Mazibuko).
Click
Michael is a workaholic who hardly sees his family. One day, a magical control falls into your hands that allows you to “rewind” and move forward at various times in your life, bringing discoveries about the meaning of your choices in life.
What can we learn from this movie? The comedy addresses the delicate balance between personal and professional life, a very current dilemma for most professionals. When we have a lot of professional ambition, we run the risk of neglecting other spheres of life and regretting it in the future, the ability to manage priorities is rare and very valuable.
Gender: Comedy.
Release date: September 29, 2006 (Spain).
Director: Frank Coraci.
Distribution: Adam Sandler (Michael Newman), Kate Beckinsale (Donna Newman), Christopher Walken (Morty).
Cameron Monaghan (Kevin O’Doyle).
The escape of the chickens
Ginger’s chicken decides to rebel against the owners of the farm where he lives and thus avoid the death of his companions. For the great escape that will save their lives, the birds count on the help of the rocky rooster.
What can we learn from this movie? Comedy portrays the power of planning to achieve a goal. But even with the best strategy, something can go wrong. A successful professional is flexible and can find alternatives when the original plan goes wrong.
Gender: Animation.
Release date: August 14, 2000 (Spain).
Directors: Nick Park, Peter Lord.
Music: Harry Gregson-Williams; John Powell.
Distribution: Mel Gibson (Rocky), Julia Sawalha (Ginger), Miranda Richardson (Mrs. Tweedy).
The Devil Wears Prada
The naive Andrea is hired as an assistant to Miranda, the ruthless editor of a New York fashion magazine. Little by little, he discovers that it will take a lot of waist play to adapt to the boss’s cruel profile.
What can we learn from this movie? Despite having a bitter boss, assistant Andrea demonstrates professionalism and reliability. The character tries his best to get along and is consistent in his dedication to work.
Gender: Comedy.
Release date: October 6, 2006 (Spain).
Director: David Frankel.
Awards: Golden Globe for Best Actress – Comedy or Musical.
Distribution: Anne Hathaway (Andrea Sachs), Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), Stanley Tucci (Nigel).
The origin of the guardians
Faced with the threat of evil destroying the hopes and imaginations of children around the world, Jack Frost discovers his talents as a guardian of childhood.
What can we learn from this movie? The plot portrays the importance of vocation and awareness about it. Without researching your potential, you can waste talent and opportunities and pursue a profession that is not for you. Self-knowledge is essential for those who seek to extract the best of their qualities and dedicate themselves to a profession that shows all their talent.
Gender: Animation.
Release date: November 30, 2012 (Spain).
Animation Director: Peter Ramsey Director: Peter Ramsey.
Distribution: Chris Pine (Jack Frost), Jude Law (Pitch Black), Hugh Jackman (E. Aster Bunnymund), Alec Baldwin (Nicholas St. North).
If I were you
The couple Cláudio and Helena routinely fight over their differences. Overnight, they wake up with their bodies swapped and rediscover the world through each other’s eyes.
What can we learn from this movie? The comedy illustrates the importance of empathy for relationships, including professional ones. When we put ourselves in the shoes of the other, be it a colleague or a boss, we avoid unnecessary fights and we build a more productive work environment
Gender: Comedy.
Release date: January 6, 2006 (Brazil).
Director: Daniel Filho.
Distribution: Tony Ramos (Cláudio), Glória Pires (Helena), Ary Fontoura (Father Henrique).
The wolf of Wall Street
The story of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who, in his early twenties, was dubbed ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ for his enormous success and fortune as the founder of the Stratton Oakmont brokerage.
What can we learn from this movie? The determination in what we want and in taking action. Because it is good to visualize in our mind the things we want to achieve, but only imagining them will never come, we must act, moving, failing and learning.
Gender: Drama / Black comedy.
Release date: January 17, 2014 (Spain).
Director: Martin Scorsese.
Awards: MTV Movie Award for Best Strange Moment on Screen.
Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio (Jordan Belfort), Margot Robbie (Naomi Lapaglia).
