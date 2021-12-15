7 series not to miss on HBO Max

When it comes to talking about high-flying television productions, it is impossible not to mention the name of HBO Max, the streaming platform of the conglomerate AT&T Inc. that came to our country this year to offer lovers of both series and movies some of the best titles of all time.

Today we chose only seven of all the jewels available in the HBO Max catalog to put together a list of totally varied recommendations.

Mare of Easttown

Mare (Kate winslet) is a small-town Pennsylvania detective struggling to keep her family life afloat. However, when she is assigned to investigate the murder of a young girl, she will see her own life begin to unravel around her.

When video shows up from the night of the crime, Mare interrogates the suspects in the case and gives a cold welcome to county detective Colin Zabel (Evan peters), who has been called to help. When her investigation takes a series of devastating twists and turns, Mare’s friends and family process the consequences as she finally tries to find her own way forward.

game of Thrones

On the mythical continent of Westeros, several powerful families fight for control of the Seven Kingdoms. As conflict breaks out in the realms of men, an ancient enemy, a forgotten race returns after having lain dormant for thousands of years to threaten them all with the dominance of the known. Meanwhile, the last heirs of a recently usurped dynasty urge to regain their homeland from across the Strait.

Euphoria

Euphoria It is the American adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name. This story that is part of the dramatic genre follows a group of teenage high school students, who immersed in the fateful world of drugs, sex and violence try to fight against these monsters to face a new future.

Rue (Zendaya) is a 17-year-old teenager who has recently come out of rehab, but with no intention of staying sober. Deciding to go to a party of his classmates, he will meet Jules (Hunter schafer), a girl recently arrived in the city who will change the patterns of his life.

Scenes From a Marriage

This adaptation of the Swedish classic by Ingmar bergman focuses on the day-to-day life of a marriage made up of a psychology professor and a lawyer, which is in full decline. After receiving a visit from friends for dinner, the couple becomes the mediator of an argument between their guests without reaching a middle ground and, when they are alone, the situation causes hurt feelings to begin to come out. surface, putting on the table the real situation of their relationship.

The White Lotus

Comedy created by Mike white that follow the stories of the guests and employees of The White Lotus, a hotel complex located in an idyllic paradise where, as they relax on their vacation, darker nuances and complex situations emerge among travelers as well as resort employees.

Succession

The plot of Succession revolves around the life of the Roy family, a clan of rich and powerful billionaires who have everything they crave except a stable family life. The sole objective of the Roys is to make the empire grow and for this, loyalties are questioned, betrayals are the order of the day and the environment becomes increasingly tense under the pressure to negotiate and achieve increasingly influential contacts to be able to expand the business. The price of power and success is very high and this family is undoubtedly willing to pay it.

And Just Like That …

8 episode miniseries in which the fans of Sex and the city will have a new look at what life is like for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), the protagonists of the series. These 50-year-old women are in New York City, which is nothing like the one they knew: society in general has changed more than they thought as a result of the creation of social networks.

