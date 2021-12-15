10 things you didn’t know about Julia Roberts on her birthday

Julia Roberts She is one of the actresses who managed to transcend the harsh demands of the film industry, with her smile and charisma intact.

Since her emblematic role in 1990 in “Pretty Woman” she laid the aspirational foundations of thousands of actresses who follow her step, however “America’s girlfriend” over the years, chooses her roles more cautiously and keeps her smile intact. Despite the vicissitudes of life, criticism and the intense pace of Hollywood.

But on her birthday, we wanted to honor her with some not-so-popular facts about her, and that’s why we selected 10 things that, perhaps, you didn’t know about Roberts.

1- Pretty Woman

Much was said about the eternal legs of Julia in the film that would launch her to fame, as Vivian, a prostitute who would fall in love with Richard Gere, who takes her off the street and saves her from all evils, if a modern Cinderella.

However the body of the actress was bent by Shelley michelle, who both in the shots and in the film’s graphics lent his body to give life to the character.

2- He gave the points to Nicole KIdman

The workers of Secrets of an Obsession were fed up with the despotism with which Nicole treated them, but no one dared to blame her for it. Nobody except Julia, obviously. During a stressful day for everyone, Roberts accused Kidman of being rude and treating everyone as if they were his servants. “At least I know the name of each worker,” he added, in a scene that is easy to imagine like this.

3- Steven Spielberg publicly declared that he would not work with her again

Shooting Hook is one of the most unpleasant experiences of Spielberg’s career, who vowed never to work with Julia again. “I was not in a good time”, tried to excuse her, alluding to the cancellation of her wedding with Kiefer Sutherland three days before the ceremony.

Julia was hurt, but years later she recognized that Steven was right and that she had behaved like a spoiled little girl.

4- The most beautiful in the world

In April 2017, People voted her the most beautiful woman in the world. That led to her breaking a record, as she is the only woman to have achieved that honor five times.

5- It also became the best pay, setting a precedent

In 2000, she became the highest-paid actress in the world, earning $ 20 million for her portrayal of Erin Brockovich.

6- Love and hate in Friends

After participating in an episode of Friends as a childhood friend of Chandler, the actress had a brief affair with Matthew Perry, whom she abandoned for her personal trainer, leaving the actor with a broken heart. An attitude that Jennifer Aniston did not forgive, who would have said to Matthew: “I told you it was not clean wheat.”

7- He is a fan of Messi

She is a soccer fan and last year she was invited to a match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where she took the opportunity to take a photo with whom she admitted she admires, Lionel Messi

8- I did not dream of being an actress

During her adolescence, Julia wanted to be a veterinarian but ended up studying Journalism. Finally, interpretation got in his way.

9- Oscar Awards

With four Oscar nominations, two of them for best supporting actress (Steel Magnolias and August) and another two for best actress (Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich), it was for the latter that she was recognized in 2000.

10- strange tactic

When Julia met her current husband (Danny Moder) he was married and expecting a baby. When Danny’s wife refused to grant him a divorce in exchange for a fortune, Julia made herself a homemade T-shirt that read “A low Vera.”

The play on words with “aloe vera” and “a vile Vera” worked after being photographed by the paparazzi just as Julia intended when posing enchanted with her custom shirt. Vera granted Danny a divorce and Danny married Julia a few months later.