Zara’s ‘made in Hollywood’ ad to welcome Christmas

Christmas begins to come to our lives, and also to our favorite firms. Thus, in addition to presenting their novelties in party fashion, such as Nuria Roca’s festive look or the spectacular Zara blouse that we have seen in Rocío Osorno, they do the same with the decoration of their stores.

A festive spirit that is also transferred to its online stores, as it has done precisely Zara with ‘O Night Divine’ (‘Oh divine night’). Inditex firm has presented a Christmas-themed short to celebrate these significant dates. A new fashion film for Zara with which they join the trend of the big fashion houses.

An advertisement that is becoming a tradition, since last year they did the same with an animated short with Frank Sinatra as the main character. Although now the aesthetics of a snowy setting are maintained, but in a much more Hollywood way.

Thus, Zara’s Christmas tale ‘O Night Divine’ takes us to a luxurious hotel in St. Moritz (Switzerland), where we see how the lives of five people cross in a magical and surprising way. It is not for less, since we are on christmas eve And, like a good Christmas story, anything can happen for a happy ending.

A short of Christmas essence, but also with Hollywood air. Starting with its director, the multi-award-winning Italian Luca Guadagnino. The director of this project for Zara, who arrives a few days after his acclaimed Atelier collection, is known for his work in films such as ‘Suspiria’ or ‘Call Me by Your Name’.

Besides being closely related to the world of fashion and haute couture for his audiovisual work in works such as the documentary ‘Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of Dreams‘ or shorts for Armani and Fendi.

A name of great weight in the film industry to which he joins as protagonist John C. Reilly. The actor and comedian, famous for films such as ‘Kong: Skull Island’, ‘Gangs of New York’ or ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, plays an endearing Santa Claus that will help a little girl on this Christmas Eve.

Along with him, other names that are becoming well known in the film mecca, such as actress and director Hailey Gates (‘Twin Peaks’), the renowned Italian actress Francesca Figus o musician and actor Alex Wolff.

Precisely the latter has become one of the heavyweights of the most alternative film industry, although in recent years he has participated in blockbusters such as the new saga ‘Jumanji’ or ‘Bad Education’ along with Hugh Jackman (who lost his father recently) and Oscar winner Allison Janney.

So yeah you love christmas stories, the most spectacular winter scenes and fashion, do not hesitate to enjoy Zara’s new short. A delight that reminds us of how little there is left for the festivities to begin.